Governor Yahaya Meets AIG Zone 12, Restates Zero Tolerance for Crime in Gombe 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe 

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday held a high-level security meeting with the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 12, in charge of Bauchi and Gombe States, AIG Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, to address recent security challenges in the state.

The meeting came against the backdrop of the recent unfortunate incident in Pindiga community, Akko Local Government Area, where two persons were killed and three others abducted by unknown gunmen.

During the meeting, the governor and the AIG reviewed the security situation across the state, with emphasis on strengthening intelligence gathering, boosting police presence, and enhancing rapid response capabilities to prevent further breaches of peace.

Governor Yahaya reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for criminality, stressing that the protection of lives and property remains a non-negotiable priority. 

He assured the police of the state government’s support and commitment to deploying all lawful measures to ensure sustained peace and stability in Gombe State.

AIG Sadiq Aliyu commended the governor’s proactive leadership and support for security agencies, assuring that the Nigeria Police Force has intensified efforts to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice, while strengthening preventive operations.

He also pledged improved coordination among security agencies under Zone 12, noting that actionable intelligence and community collaboration would be key to restoring calm.

The AIG was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, and other senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

