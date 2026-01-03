GoodFellas Int’l Club Nibo holds Charity Ball , Raises Funds for Innovative Technology Skills Devt Centre

The GoodFellas International Club (GFI) of Nibo, a non-profit, non-political organisation is set to build a state-of-the-art ICT and Innovative Skill Development Centre as part of its community development and youth empowerment initiatives.

In a grand display of community spirit and philanthropy, the organisation held its annual Charity Ball and Gala Night on December 29, 2025 at the elegant Trigpoint Hotel in Nibo town , Awka South Local Government of Anambra State.

The event brought together prominent personalities, devoted members and esteemed guests united by a common cause-empowering the youth through education and innovative skills for self-reliance.

In his speech, Chief (Dr.) Uche Nnama (KSP), President of GoodFellas International Club Nibo, said the proposed ICT and skills centre was in alignment with the association’s youth development programme, in line with its commitment to promoting socio-cultural and economic development of Nibo.

His speech resonated deeply as he laid out the club’s vision of launching the state-of-the-art centre to transform educational opportunities for the younger generation in the community.

“The dreams and potential of our youth rest upon the shoulders of all of us in this room. Tonight, we gather not just as individuals, but as a family bound by love for our community and a shared hope for the future of our youth,” he declared.

According to the president, the establishment of the ICT centre would be a game-changer not only for Nibo, but for the entire South Eastern Nigeria region and the country at large, in terms of youth empowerment.

He said the centre aims to provide innovative skills, digital literacy, and access to global knowledge essential for young people to thrive in the digital age.

Dr Nnama added that “ the project is far more than bricks and mortar; it is the legacy that the community will leave for generations to come.”

He therefore urged Nigerians of goodwill, government at all levels, corporate bodies, as well as Anambra sons and daughters, both home and in diaspora to support the project.

The gala was a night of glitz and glamour, with vibrant camaraderie, delectable food, and festivity, underscoring the unity and generosity of attendees.

They were reminded of the real beneficiaries — the young boys and girls whose lives will be indelibly touched by the collective generosity and effort of everyone who supports the project.

Distinguished personality at the event include Chief Emma Nwonu, Chief Kanayo Ughamadu, Ozo Chief Joshua Nnama, Ozo Chief Emeka Okonkwo, members of the Uzonwa Family (Otimgbodongmbo), as well as notable engineers Uche Igwebuike and Nnamdi Nnama.

Other esteemed guests include Hon. Dozie Anigbogu and Hon. Jerry Alocha, Senior Special Assistants to the Governor of Anambra State, among others.

In their respective remarks, Chief Emma Nwonu and Chief Kanayo Ughamadu expressed hearty commendations for the club’s commitment to community development and philanthropic initiatives, pledging their continuous support in this noble endeavor.

The presence of the Nibo Council of Chiefs and honored members of the Ozo Title Nibo further highlighted the strong communal backing for the project.

The event was a celebration not just of what has been accomplished but, more importantly, of the shared promise to chat a common front with compassion and unity.

As the night drew to a close, stakeholders noted that the path to a stronger, more enlightened Nibo, the South East, and Nigeria had begun, illuminated by the collective hearts and hands of its people.

As a non-profit, philanthropic and social organisation, the GoodFellas International Club Nibo, leverages its professional membership for the betterment of their community.

Through well-structured programmes and collaborations, it empowers individuals, strengthens community bonds, and drives social—economic change across Nibo.