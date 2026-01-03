Ex-Lawmaker Says Tinubu Deserves Second Term For Erecting Solid Economic Recovery Foundation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has been described as deserving of re-election for putting in place a solid foundation for sustainable economic recovery.

Speaking during a family thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Obuohia Obi-Ibere, in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State, a member of the Governing Board of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Hon. Sam Onuigbo, stated that the administration of President Tinubu has laid a solid foundation for sustainable economic recovery and should be considered for re-election come 2027.

He however noted that the President’s policies, though challenging, are already producing positive outcomes.

According to the former federal lawmaker, key economic indicators show gradual improvement, citing official data which he said indicate a moderation in inflation, declining food prices and progress in stabilising the foreign exchange market through the unification of rates.

He also pointed to the removal of fuel subsidy as a major reform that has helped eliminate the persistent fuel queues that usually accompany festive periods, noting that motorists now access petrol more easily, with filling stations competing for customers.

Onuigbo expressed confidence that Nigerians would reward what he described as courageous leadership at the polls in 2027, insisting that continuity is necessary to fully realise the benefits of the ongoing reforms.

The former two-term member of the House of Representatives, who represented Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, said the thanksgiving was organised to appreciate God for His guidance and protection over his family despite years of political and personal challenges.

He announced plans to rebuild the church in his community as a mark of gratitude, describing the gesture as part of his commitment to giving back.

In his sermon, the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Oliver Aba, urged Christians to live lives of gratitude and humility, encouraging them to acknowledge God’s role in their successes.

The thanksgiving service was attended by several political leaders, including Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Senator Austin Akobundu of Abia Central, among others.