Apostle Kure Predicts Divine Intervention, National Turnaround in 2026





John Shiklam in Kaduna



The Vision Pioneer of Throne Room Trust Ministry, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, has declared that the year 2026 will be a critical year marked by decisive choices, divine mercy and spiritual realignment.



He warned that the period would demand deep introspection and responsible leadership at both personal and national levels.

Kure made the declaration during a crossover service held in Kafanchan, Kaduna State which attracted political leaders, traditional rulers, and worshippers from different parts of the country.



The cleric described 2026 as “a year of choices,” stressing that the decisions taken by individuals, families, and leaders would have far-reaching implications.

He urged Nigerians to embrace repentance, humility, and reliance on God, noting that the year 2026 would expose the consequences of indifference to spiritual values.

According to him, the year would be characterised by divine intervention and redirection, particularly for those who align with God’s will.



He stated that God is poised to “carve a new path” for many, ushering in fresh beginnings, restoration, and renewed purpose.

Kure further described the year 2026 as a season of fruitfulness, predicting increased access to “opportunities and breakthroughs, which he metaphorically referred to as the opening of God’s “treasure house.”

He also characterised the year as “the year of the hook,” explaining that it would be a period of strategic divine connections, linking people to opportunities and resources that had previously remained beyond reach.

On the national scene, the cleric expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, prophesying a spiritual and structural realignment for the country.



He stated that forces and systems inconsistent with God’s purpose for the nation would be removed, paving the way for renewal, stability, and progress.

The service featured prayers, worship, and thanksgiving.