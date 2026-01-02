The Elite Journal publisher honors Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman on her 50th birthday

Keem Abdul, publisher of The Elite Journal, has celebrated the 50th birthday of Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, recognizing her resilience, strength, and remarkable contributions to society.

In a statement released on Friday, Abdul lauded Hajia Hadiza’s life as a shining example of determination and passion. “Fifty years of resilience, strength, and purpose. Your life is a testament to the power of determination and passion,” he said. “As you celebrate this milestone, remember the countless lives you’ve touched and the legacy you’ve built.”

Highlighting the significance of this golden anniversary, Abdul expressed his wishes for Hajia Hadiza’s future, envisioning a decade filled with joy and new adventures. “Here’s to a new chapter filled with joy, love, and adventure. May your next 50 years be just as bright and purposeful as the first.”

Reflecting a desire for continued collaboration and mutual growth, Abdul added a personal note, extending an invitation to join her journey in the years ahead. “And to the next decade, I hope you’ll consider me walking alongside you. I’d love the opportunity to work with you, learn from you, and be a part of your journey.”

Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman is widely admired for her impactful leadership and commitment to public service. Known for her tenure as Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority and other key roles, her dedication has left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

Her 50th birthday not only marks a personal milestone but also serves as an inspiration to many—especially young women—who look up to her as a symbol of strength, perseverance, and visionary leadership.

As Hajia Hadiza enters this new phase of life, the hopes expressed by Keem Abdul resonate with many who wish to see her continue to shape Nigeria’s future, driving positive change and mentoring the next generation of leaders.

This celebration from The Elite Journal publisher is a reminder of the profound impact one individual can have, and the enduring legacy that a life committed to service and excellence can create.