Suspected Bandits Abduct Royal Father, Son in Kwara Community

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

No fewer than eight suspected bandits have reportedly abducted a traditional ruler of Aafin community in the Ile Ere district of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state, His Royal Highness, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun and his son who is presently a member of National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) at the palace.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks occurred around 8:00p.m on December 31, 2025 when the suspected bandits invaded the royal father’s palace in the town.

During the attack, according to source close to the town, the suspected bandits were said to have caused panic in the palace following the sporadic shooting that heralded their invasion.

Sources said that during the incident, the assailants appeared to have come specifically for the monarch and his wife.

He said: “I noticed some strange movements outside around 8:00p.m and immediately alerted those inside.

“We began locking doors and switching off lights, but once they realised this, they started shooting,” the source said.

The source told newsmen in Ilorin yesterday that “the gunmen broke down the palace doors with their weapons and demanded to see the Kabiyesi.

“They gained entrance and requested for the Kabiesi, and he came out. They were also asking for his wife Felicia Olaonipekun, but she had already been hit by a bullet in the arm.”

The source added that Olaolu, one of the monarch’s sons who is currently undergoing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, was also seized after coming out of hiding.

“There were about 10 of us in the palace at the time, as we had come to spend the holiday with Kabiesi.

“Everyone was hiding during the attack. After they left, we rushed the Olori to the hospital that same night,” he said.

He noted that the community vigilance group could not repel the attackers, as only two members were on duty and were overpowered by the gunmen’s superior firepower.

“The vigilance group could not do much because they were just two on duty. The leader of the attackers spoke very good English and they came straight to the palace. They did not attack any other place in the town,” the source added.

He said the incident was reported to several police formations, including the Owu Isin and Ijara Isin divisions, as well as the joint local security network in Ikosin, while neighbouring traditional rulers were also alerted.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official information on contact with the abductors.

The community therefore, appealed to the state government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the safe release of the monarch and his son.

Contacted, a senior police officer with the state police command, who sought anonymity, confirmed the incident on in Ilorin.

He, however, said that the men of the detectives from the state police command have been deployed to the town in order to rescue the victims.

He also called on the members of the public to assist the police command on the intelligence assistance so as to reduce spate of insecurity in the state.