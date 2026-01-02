Separatist Group Members Arrested in Ogun

Becky Uba Umenyili

The Ogun State Police Command recently arrested four females and four male leaders of a separatist movement for breach of public peace, unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic and assault on police officers in Ogun State.

The group, operating under the aegis of “Democratic Republic of the Yoruba,” unlawfully barricaded roads recently and set bonfires at the Temidire junction and Under-bridge part of Sango-Otta in the state, where they disrupted the free flow of traffic.

However, when the Police officers arrived the scene of protest, the agitators attacked them. Despite the attack the polic swiftly dispersed the crowd, arrested the suspects and seized their vehicle, broadcast equipment, flags and other secessionist materials in their possession.

Reacting to the incident, the Ogun State Commissioner for Police (CP) Lanre Ogunlowo, warned against any act capable of breaching public peace or any form of assault on police officers.

He urged members of the public to report suspicious activities promptly and pleaded for all citizens to remain law abiding, while assuring all of the police’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property.