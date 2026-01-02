  • Friday, 2nd January, 2026

Separatist Group Members Arrested in Ogun

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Becky Uba Umenyili

The Ogun State Police Command recently  arrested four females and four male leaders of a separatist movement for breach of public peace, unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic and assault on police officers in Ogun State.

The group, operating under the aegis of “Democratic Republic of the Yoruba,” unlawfully barricaded roads recently  and set bonfires at the Temidire junction and Under-bridge part of Sango-Otta in the state, where they disrupted the free flow of traffic.

However,  when the Police officers  arrived the  scene of protest,  the agitators attacked them. Despite the attack the polic swiftly dispersed the crowd,  arrested the suspects and seized their vehicle, broadcast  equipment, flags and other secessionist materials in their possession.

Reacting  to the  incident, the Ogun State Commissioner for Police (CP) Lanre Ogunlowo, warned against any act capable of breaching public peace or any form of assault on police officers. 

He urged members of the public to report suspicious activities promptly and pleaded for all citizens to remain law abiding, while assuring all of the police’s   unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.