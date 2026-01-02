NSE President Pledges Inclusive, Ethical Leadership in 2026

Funmi Ogundare

The 35th President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, has pledged to lead the society with integrity, inclusiveness and strong professional ethics as he assumed office.

He called for unity among engineers to advance national development.

In his new year goodwill message to members, Rabiu described his emergence as president as the beginning of a significant chapter in the history of the NSE, expressing gratitude to colleagues for their support and confidence.

He emphasised that his leadership would be anchored on accountability, professionalism and collective responsibility.

Reflecting on his career journey, the president explained that the engineering profession and the NSE had played a defining role in shaping his growth through mentorship, service and trust.

According to him, “NSE is more than a professional association, but an ideology founded on service, shared purpose and lifelong professional relationships.”

He also paid tribute to past presidents of the society for their visionary leadership and dedication, noting that their contributions had laid a solid foundation for current and future progress.

He appealed to them to continue offering guidance and support as the society confronts emerging challenges and opportunities.

Rabiu stressed the need for cooperation and unity across all organs of the society, including the council, executive committee, divisions, branches and chapters.

He stated: “Only a united and collaborative NSE can provide the engineering solutions required to drive Nigeria’s development and respond effectively to national challenges.”

He outlined his vision of an inclusive and empowering society where every engineer feels valued and has access to opportunities for professional growth and called on members to prioritise the collective interest of the profession and the country, while embracing technology and innovation to address community and environmental needs.

Rabiu reaffirmed the NSE strategic agenda as the guiding framework for the society’s activities, particularly in membership development, collaboration with government, industry and academia, international engagement and community impact.

He stated that the agenda would be further refined in 2026 to strengthen the its relevance and national influence, while assuring members of his commitment to diligent and transparent service.

The president expressed optimism that collective efforts would build a stronger and more prosperous society.