NAMA Allays Harmattan Threat to Flight Safety

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has reassured air travellers that Harmattan weather does not compromise air safety in Nigeria, insisting that the country’s navigational infrastructure remains robust, well maintained and fully aligned with global aviation standards.

NAMA disclosed that all navigational aids at Federal Government airports are routinely maintained, flight-checked and calibrated in strict compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices, as well as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.

“These processes are not discretionary. They are mandatory safety requirements,” NAMA said, explaining that calibration and inspection are conducted using its dedicated flight inspection aircraft operated by highly trained technical and flight inspection personnel.

Critical infrastructure such as Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), VHF Omnidirectional Range (VOR), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) and other Communication, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management facilities undergo periodic ground and airborne verification to ensure signal integrity, operational accuracy and safety reliability.

Beyond internal processes, NAMA noted that its activities are carried out under continuous regulatory oversight by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which audits compliance, validates calibration cycles and enforces corrective actions where required.

The agency said the operational status of navigational aids nationwide is formally published through Aeronautical Information Publications (AIP) Supplements, which are accessible to airlines, pilots, operators and international stakeholders.