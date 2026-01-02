Mutfwang Signs Two Key Bills into Law, Sets New Fiscal Framework for Plateau State

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has signed into law two major bills passed by the State House of Assembly, marking a significant step in the state’s fiscal and administrative reforms.

The first legislation, the Harmonized Taxes and Levies (Approved for Collection and Coordinated Matters) Law, 2025, forms part of a new tax regime expected to take effect on January 1, 2026.

The law seeks to streamline tax administration, curb multiple taxation, and strengthen internally generated revenue mechanisms across the state.

The second legislation is the 2025 Appropriation Law, which authorizes the withdrawal and use of funds from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Plateau State.

The law provides the statutory backing for government spending in the 2025 fiscal year following the passage of the budget by the state legislature.

Governor Mutfwang assented to both bills during a brief ceremony at Government House, Jos, on December 31, 2025.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Naanlong Daniel, principal officers of the Assembly, the Secretary to the Government of the State, the Chief of Staff, the Attorney General, and members of the State Executive Council.

The governor commended the legislature for what he described as a collaborative and reform driven approach to law-making, noting that the new laws would enhance transparency, accountability, and sustainable development in Plateau State.

With the governor’s assent, both laws have now come into full effect, laying the foundation for improved fiscal management and governance in the state.