MILESTONES AND BENDS OF THE 10TH SENATE

UCHE OKORONKWO UCHE offers mid-term assessment of the upper house of the National Assembly

In a manner of expression and to underscore the power of relationship, or symbiotic interaction, there is a saying that the life of water is the life of fish. Similarly, many governance commentators hold the view that the presence of democracy is signified by the presence of legislature. This underscores the consensus that the legislature is the most distinguishing feature of a democracy or democratic government. In other words, the presence of legislature is the presence of democracy and the absence of a parliament is the absence of democracy. It’s probably in this sense that philosophers view the legislature as a foundational institution of democracy, essential for people representation, executive power control and upholding the rule of law.



Although scholars and philosophers perspectives varied on the relevance of the legislature, there is a consensus gentium on the idea that the legitimacy and stability of democratic government depend on a legislative body which the popular expectation and will into law while also upholding principles of justice and freedom.



It is in keeping with the norms and nuances of the democratic process that Nigerians voted for a new set of leaders to steer the ship of state in the 2023 general elections. Therefore, in furtherance of upholding with the traditions of democratic system of government, the Senate on the 13th of June 2023 elected Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio as the 10th Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



In his inauguration acceptance speech, Senator Akpabio assured Nigerians that he was mindful of the enormous responsibilities that the position he assumed and occupy on behalf of Nigerians. That he was mindful of the enormous responsibilities that the position demands stating that it was time to go forward and promulgate laws and enactments to enhance the well-being and security of the country, exercise its role of checks on/over the executive through legislative oversight functions.



The President of the Senate enthused that the Senate under his watch shall reach and surpass the expectations of Nigerians in building a better, safer, more inclusive, prosperous, efficient and ethical country. His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio nudged his colleagues to join him in strengthening the legislative space by latching onto the legislative agenda inherited from the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan led 9th Senate which included gender issues, persons with special needs, youths engagement, empowerment and rewards, expansion of revenue streams, and legislate on economic viability, social acceptability and environmental sustainability in line with the programmes and policies espoused by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



Two years down the line, Nigerians and indeed observers of governance processes in Africa’s largest democracy have begun to carry out evaluation of the performances of the current administration as it relates particularly to the legislative arm. Political observers have been evaluating the scorecard of the Akpabio led Senate. Observers and analysts are considering what has been the journey so far, the milestones, the bends and expectations from the 10th Senate under the captainship of the uncommon leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking from the achievements perspectives, observers and commentators, are of the opinion that the 10th Senate major attainments lies more on the side of its supportive role to the executive arm. These they say, include the routine duties of passage of budgets including the Rivers State emergency rule appropriation law midwifed by sole administrator Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas. On record, the current senate has the bragging right of passing the nation’s highest budget figure so far totaling N54.99 trillion tagged budget of restoration as well as the passage of critical executive bills chief among which the tax reform Act.

However, there is accord of opinion that the half time performance of the 10th Senate was characterized more by the setbacks it faced than its accomplishments. Nigerians quickly point to the lingering issue of security challenges. Insecurity has remained Nigeria’s primal worry. This challenge though inherited from previous administration, has taken a toll on the time resource of the red chamber due to series of attention directed to seeking solutions. Those legislative interventions through motions, resolutions, meetings with security chiefs, and other behind the scene involvements, have not shown any measurable outcome.

The Senate has also been troubled by late commencement and lack of result in the constitution amendment process. Like its previous tenure’s the 10th Senate failed to break the jinx connected with constitutional alteration. Yes, it is a rigorous process, it is of great concern that the Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general choose to pile up several items for amendment rather than pick some bills and push them to a conclusive end within a give time frame. For example, it is weird to push or recommend over fifty items for constitutional alteration which we all agree, is rigorous in all its forms. This approach is a reason why some observers see the zonal public hearings as jamborees and expenses without evidence of value for money.

Again, the 10th Senate in the first half of play failed to scale the expected performance bar when evaluated on the basis of adequate or effective oversight. As the curtain dropped at the half-line mark, the Senate had been conducting major investigations including inquiry of the Thirty Trillion Naira Ways and Means expenditure by former President Buhari administration and over eleven thousand abandoned projects across the country.

Failure to carry out adequate and effective oversight speaks to promises made but not kept. In his address on inauguration day, promised that the Senate under his watch, will put the executive on their toes especially the ministers. He declared, “I have an opportunity of serving as a governor and I warned my people who worked with me that I didn’t steal to invest in politically motivated infrastructure. Therefore, we shall carry out very serious oversight functions to ensure the protection of the resources of the country.” He went further to add: “We will not betray the people of Nigeria. Government is a continuum and the Senate is no less. We will strengthen the legislative space in continuation of the laudable efforts made by the 9th Senate….”. After the half hour whistle, the Senate in the view of observers can only boast of routine budget defence sessions as there has not been any bold move by the upper chamber to oversight the ministries as promised by His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio. There is also the gale of suspensions of its members which brought the Chamber to public crucible. By this the 10th Senate seemingly earned the enviable record of scoring the highest earliest own goal since 1999 – the first to suspend two senators within two years of inauguration.

The wind of hasty suspensions of members over matters which are routine in parliamentary procedures that border on the rights and privileges of an elected representative, beclouded or betrayed the Senator Godswill Akpabio’s acceptance speech wherein he extolled the place and value of differing opinions and views as the fabric of democracy.

Overall, the implication and consequence of the unimpressive performance of the 10th Senate is that Nigerians and constituents of the 109 Elders of Red Chamber do not have much cheer after the half time. Whereas some observers are optimistic that there is a second half to redeem the deficiencies, a greater majority are concerned that the lawmakers would rather be investing their time towards the 2027 general elections leading to further abandonment of governance. As the captain of the 2023-2027 Senate Team, the burden of public responsibility is on the uncommon performer and Uncommon President of the Senate to galvanize his team mates to redeem the time and regain the faith of Nigerians on the legislature as the fulcrum of democracy. To attain this expectation, the lawmakers will have to act as a losing side in what we refer in local football parlance as injury time.

