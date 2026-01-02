Kabiru Turaki: Our Challenges in PDP Temporary

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





National chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, SAN, has called on members of the party to remain calm and focused, as its challenges of the party are temporarily caused by proxies of All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement he signed, Turaki said, ‘’While the PDP is presently confronted with an induced internal impasse orchestrated by proxies of the ruling party, we assure our teeming supporters and members across the country that these challenges are temporary.

“The party remains resilient and determined to overcome them in order to reclaim its historic role as the vehicle for national rebirth and good governance.

“We call on Nigerians to continue praying for our dear country and for the PDP, as we work diligently towards resolving these challenges and ending the prolonged hardship imposed on the people by the current administration.”

He felicitated with Nigerians on the dawn of a New Year and the opportunity it presented to renew the collective hope for lasting peace, sustainable progress, and shared prosperity for the country.

Turaki said, “As Nigeria journeys further into this new year, the PDP reaffirms its unwavering commitment to offering tested, trusted, and people-centred leadership as the only credible opposition and a worthy alternative to the ruling party, which has manifestly failed to provide good governance and economic relief to Nigerians.

‘’Nigerians have borne the brunt of poor policy choices and administrative insensitivity, as evidenced by widespread protests against the arbitrary removal of fuel subsidy without adequate consultation, the reckless floating of the naira resulting in severe depreciation, and the unjustified increase in electricity tariffs far beyond the reach of the average income earner.

“In a further display of arrogance and disregard for public welfare, the government has introduced tax policies that are clearly anti-people and economically suffocating.”

He added, ‘’We urge Nigerians to reflect with nostalgia on the era of PDP governance a period marked by relative economic stability, optimism, and progress.

“Under the PDP, Nigeria emerged as Africa’s leading economy following the rebasing exercise and ranked among the world’s fastest-growing investment destinations.

“That era witnessed significant technological advancement, revitalisation of the railway sector, and notable strides in agricultural development.’’