10th Chief Nkwoji Memorial Golf

Tournament Ends in Grand Style

The 10th Chief Mike Nkwoji Memorial Golf Tournament concluded on a high note at Aba Sports Club 1926, bringing a decade of tribute to a fitting close.

Over 200 amateur golfers and top professionals competed through the day, with play starting at 7am and culminating in the symbolic hole 19 at 3pm, golf’s eternal reminder that there is always one more shot.

Representing the family’s enduring legacy, Iyom Ongodi Nkwoji and her son, Obi Nkwoji were present on the course, joining golfers in honouring Chief Mike’s contributions to the club and community.

Edeh Michael with a net score of 76 emerged winner in the category one while S. T. Ajah placed second with 77 net just as U.C Anuruo settled for third after playing 81 net.

The category two trophy went to Ronnis Eronini (hcp 14) who played 69 net, Orji Nwokeka and Mike Jaja placed second and third, respectively. Category three had Ossy Adubasim as winner, while Anowa Kingsley and Grando Timitimi were second and third prize winners.

Samuel Udensi beat Martins Orizu on count-back to clinch the category four as they both played 80 net, while golf section captain, Bona Anyadiaso settled for third position. Other winners included Ogben Ifeanyi in the veteran men. Jerry O Kalu won the super veteran men.

Susan Cole-Kotas (hcp 15) with 83 net won the ladies hcp 0 – 18 category ahead of Love Okoho (hcp 11) who played 89 net while Osinachi Ndukwu (hcp 14) spotted third with 90 net.

The ladies hcp 19 – 28 category featured Uwabor Angela (hcp 22) as winner. Ebere Omeziri (hcp 34) lifted ladies hcp 29 – 36 category trophy. Ifeyinwa Udeagbale and Martha Umeweni won the veteran and super veterans ladies, respectively.

Longest drive men and ladies award went to Udeh Sunday and Ochade Ajabor. Kio Lucky won nearest the pin award.

Winners received trophies and prizes in a ceremony attended by club members, guests, and the Nkwoji family.

The golf section led by the new Captain, Sir Bona Anyadiaso thanked all participants, sponsors, and volunteers for making the 10th edition memorable.