ipNX Honoured for Outstanding Social Impact at Sustainability Awards

ipNX Nigeria has reaffirmed its position as a leading force in socially impactful technology with multiple honours at the 2025 Social Impact and Sustainability Awards, held recently at the MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The event, attended by dignitaries, government officials, and key stakeholders

across sectors, celebrated organisations and individuals driving meaningful progress through innovation and community-focused initiatives.

At the ceremony, ipNX received the “Tech for Good Award: Advancing Education & Health through Innovation”, an accolade that underscores the company’s sustained commitment to national development. The recognition reflects ipNX’s strategic interventions during the COVID-19 pandemic, where it provided essential technological support, as well as its ongoing efforts to equip public schools in Lagos and Oyo States with reliable, high-speed internet connectivity. These initiatives continue to empower educators and students, bridging digital learning gaps and enhancing access to quality education.

Adding to the night of achievements, ipNX’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Ejovi Aror, was honoured as “Tech Changemaker of the Year” for his visionary leadership in driving broadband expansion and digital inclusion nationwide. The company’s Group Executive Director, HR & Corporate Services, Mrs. Folashade Efiong-Bassey, was also recognised with the “HR Personality of the Year Award.”