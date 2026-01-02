  • Friday, 2nd January, 2026

IATA: $1.2bn Airline Funds Blocked in Africa, Middle East, Others

Business | 2 seconds ago

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that $1.2 billion in airline funds were blocked from repatriation by governments as of the end of October 2025.

A marginal improvement of $100 million has been made since last reported in April 2025. Out of total blocked funds reported, 93 per cent are trapped in Africa and Middle East (AME).

IATA called on governments to lift all restrictions on currency repatriation and allow airlines to access their revenues in US dollars from ticket sales, cargo sales and other activities, as guaranteed in bilateral air service agreements and treaty obligations. Restrictions include burdensome or inconsistent procedures to obtain repatriation approval, delays in obtaining approval, shortage or lack of foreign exchange or other limitations imposed by governments or central banks.

“Airlines need reliable access to their revenues in US dollars to keep operations running, pay their bills, and maintain vital air connectivity. Governments have committed to unfettered repatriation of funds in bilateral agreements. With low margins and significant dollar denominated costs, airlines depend on governments fulfilling that commitment. It is also in the interest of governments to foster the economic catalyst that airlines provide by connecting their economies globally. That’s why we urge governments to facilitate the efficient repatriation of airline funds and prioritize this in foreign exchange allocations, even when currency is in short supply,” said IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.