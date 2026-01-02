IATA: $1.2bn Airline Funds Blocked in Africa, Middle East, Others

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that $1.2 billion in airline funds were blocked from repatriation by governments as of the end of October 2025.

A marginal improvement of $100 million has been made since last reported in April 2025. Out of total blocked funds reported, 93 per cent are trapped in Africa and Middle East (AME).

IATA called on governments to lift all restrictions on currency repatriation and allow airlines to access their revenues in US dollars from ticket sales, cargo sales and other activities, as guaranteed in bilateral air service agreements and treaty obligations. Restrictions include burdensome or inconsistent procedures to obtain repatriation approval, delays in obtaining approval, shortage or lack of foreign exchange or other limitations imposed by governments or central banks.

“Airlines need reliable access to their revenues in US dollars to keep operations running, pay their bills, and maintain vital air connectivity. Governments have committed to unfettered repatriation of funds in bilateral agreements. With low margins and significant dollar denominated costs, airlines depend on governments fulfilling that commitment. It is also in the interest of governments to foster the economic catalyst that airlines provide by connecting their economies globally. That’s why we urge governments to facilitate the efficient repatriation of airline funds and prioritize this in foreign exchange allocations, even when currency is in short supply,” said IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh.