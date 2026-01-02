Gbajabiamila Pays N53m Medical Bills of Patients  in Lagos

Segun James

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday paid the medical bills of N53 million for all the patients on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and three other general hospitals in Surulere of Lagos.

Besides, Gbajabiamila, who is a former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives who represented Surulere Federal Constituency for many years, also splashed monetary gifts on the first baby of the year who was born at 12.01 am at the Gbaja Maternal and Child Centre, Randle Road, and other babies who were born in the new year.

At LUTH, he paid N33.6 million to offset the bills of those on admission, while also paying N8.6 million for the patients at the Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital, Iyun, Surulere.

The CoS said the gesture was done not only in the spirit of the Yuletide, but also in realisation of the fact that many at the hospitals are not in position to meet their medical bills at this critical point.

Gbajabiamila urged privileged people in the society to always lend a hand of support to those in need around them.

He congratulated the mother of the first baby and those of other babies on safe delivery, wishing them sound health.

He presented cash gifts to the mothers of other babies born shortly after Baby Yusuf who came first 12.01 am.

At LUTH, Idi Araba, he was received by the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Wasiu Lanre Adeyemi, who expressed appreciation for the gesture of Gbajabiamila. Prof. Adeyemi said the support was timely at this critical financial times for most of the patients.