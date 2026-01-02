APC Launches E-Registration Drive in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has announced plans to commence electronic membership registration, aiming to strengthen the party’s database and enhance its organisational structure.

According to the party’s chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, the e-registration exercise is a crucial step towards repositioning the party for future electoral successes.

He made this known at a meeting with state executive committees and local government chairmen at the party secretariat in Sokoto.

Achida urged all party members to participate in the exercise, stating: “For us to know that you are a member of this party, you have to participate in this important exercise.”

He emphasised that the e-registration process would help the party to update its records, identify genuine members, and plan effectively for future elections.

The party chairman explained that the exercise would be conducted simultaneously across the 23 local government areas of the state, with the party engaging the services of computer-literate individuals to facilitate the process.

He assured members that the exercise would be hitch-free, as all necessary arrangements had been put in place.

Senator Aliyu Magatarkada Wamakko, the leader of the party in the state, is listed as the party’s number one member, followed by Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu. Achida stated that the party’s leadership was committed to ensuring the success of the e-registration exercise.

The APC’s e-registration drive in Sokoto is part of the party’s nationwide effort to revamp its membership database and prepare for future electoral contests.

The exercise is expected to provide an opportunity for existing members to update their records and for new members to join the party.

The party’s efforts to revamp its membership database are part of its broader strategy to reposition itself for future electoral successes. The APC is expected to face stiff competition in future elections and its efforts to strengthen its organizational structure are seen as crucial to its success.