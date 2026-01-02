Airports Certification as Key to Safe Destination 

Chinedu Eze

Recently the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued aerodrome certificates for the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) and Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt (JOAIA).

This means that four major international airports in Nigeria operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), have been certified as the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja were recertified in November 2024.

Aerodrome certification means that these airports have met the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. ICAO standard stipulates that airports must prove robust Safety Management System (SMS), competent staff, adequate facilities (rescue, firefighting, lighting), clear obstacle clearance, and operational readiness with approved manuals and procedure.

It includes ensuring ongoing compliance with Annex 14 standards for safe, uniform operations worldwide. Annexe 14 standards sets global Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs) for airport design and operations.

Industry insiders said that FAAN management headed by Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, expressed determination to see these two major airports certified after gaps were identified in the last audit conducted by ICAO and has deployed human and material resources to make it happen and the efforts include facility upgrade, manpower training and lighting and marking of airport ramps and taxiways, as some pilots confirmed that the airport markings have been totally revamped.

During media briefing about the certification, the Director General, NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, said the process was not merely procedural, but, it was, indeed, a demonstration of the NCAA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that every aerodrome in Nigeria meets the requirements prescribed in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 12, Vol. I which represents the domesticated version of ICAO Annex 14, Volume I.

According to Najomo, “The FAAN Managing Director will recall the extensive journey of cooperation and collaboration that have brought us to this momentous occasion. Over the past months, NCAA conducted multiple inspections, issued Corrective Action Notices (CANs), and received from FAAN a series of Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) addressing identified gap at both airports.

Najomo also said, “I am pleased to state that through diligent collaboration and sustained effort, both MAKIA and JOAIA have now been adjudged compliant, and have no matters of significant safety concern outstanding.

“With today’s certification, the total number of Nigeria’s international airports that have been issued aerodrome certificates rises to four out of the five designated international airports in Nigeria; the earlier certified airports being Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.”

THISDAY spoke to the former Director General of NCAA and also former Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Captain Fola Akinkuotu, who said that the certification is commendable because it confirms that the four airports so certified have met ICAO standards, noting that Nigeria has many airports but only some of them are designated international airports.

Akinkuotu said these airports will over time be recognised by the international aviation community and this has some benefits for Nigeria, the airport management and both domestic and international airlines, adding that with ICAO certification of these airports, international airlines that operate to them would be identified as operating to ICAO certified airports and Nigerian airlines may have downward review of their aircraft insurance premium.

He also observed that ICAO will in the near future conduct its own normal audit of NCAA as it does at intervals and its rating of these airports will have global impact and rating by airlines and insurance companies that insure aircraft operated by airlines that use the airports.

THISDAY also spoke to the Managing Director/CEO, 7 Star Global Hangar Nigeria Limited, Isaac Balami, who commended FAAN Management, NCAA and the Minister of Aviation and Aeronautical Development for their consistency to make sure that the airports met those critical conditions required for the certification.

Balami said the certification was a good step in the right direction, noting that it was long overdue, remarking that previous administrations at NCAA and FAAN lacked the courage and push to do what the current managements have done. He said the certification of the airports have pushed them up to the global stage, stating that the certification of the airports would lead to downward review of aircraft insurance premium by insurers and it would also reduce country risk further after the efforts made by the Minister that elevated Nigeria’s rating last year.

“This will lead to reduction on aircraft insurance premium, there will be better cargo handling, improvement in systems and processes, all the boxes have to be ticked. The certification will touch on issues like bird strike mitigation, alternative energy sources, perimeter fencing, security, so many conditions to meet. So, I congratulate the Managing Director of FAAN, Director General of NCAA and the Minister for the commendable collaboration,” Balami said.

The FAAN Managing Director, Mrs. Kuku, who felt satisfied that all the work put in meeting the requirements and closing earlier identified gaps, said, “Today, we celebrate a monumental feat, but I wish to highlight that the true success story here is exemplary interagency cooperation. It is with a profound sense of pride and accomplishment that I stand before you today on this highly significant occasion. On behalf of the Board, Management, and the entire staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, I express our deepest gratitude to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, under the esteemed leadership of the Director General, for this landmark event—the formal issuance of Aerodrome Certificates for Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt.

Mrs Kuku gave details of the processes and procedure the agency went through to meet the conditions stipulated by ICAO.

“The journey to this certification was rigorous, defined by a series of meticulous inspections, constructive dialogue, and the diligent exchange of Corrective Action Notices and Plans. The NCAA, in its vital role as our regulator, was not just an overseer but a crucial partner in ensuring our strict compliance with standard and recommended practices. Your team provided clear guidance, rigorous scrutiny, and invaluable technical counsel throughout the entire process. Conversely, our FAAN teams in Kano and Port Harcourt, supported by our headquarters, demonstrated an unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding these stringent requirements.”

Kuku also remarked that the partnership, where the regulator guides and the operator implements, is the very model of how to collectively elevate Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure.

“Today’s certificates are, therefore, a shared trophy, earned through a collaborative spirit that puts national interest and safety above all else. We receive these certificates with humility and a clear understanding of the responsibility they confer. We acknowledge the Authority’s note regarding the outstanding items in the corrective action plan. Let me assure the NCAA of our strict adherence to this corrective action plan,” she said.

As Balami noted, it takes commitment, courage and determination to set targets and achieve them. The current FAAN management has achieved target goals and is poised to achieve more in the New Year. It has to be noted that the recertification of the Lagos airport happened under Mrs. Kuku after a hiatus of over six years.