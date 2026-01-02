Air Peace Dismisses Report of Stranded Passengers in Barbados

Air Peace Limited had condemned recent media reports alleging it abandoned its passengers in Barbados and described it as a misleading report.

The airline said that all tickets were sold strictly in accordance with international airline sales practices and applicable aviation regulations, stating that at no point did the airline engage in deceptive sales or intentionally misled any passenger regarding their travel arrangements.

During standard pre-departure profiling and documentation checks at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria, it was discovered that some passengers did not possess the required transit visas to travel via Antigua to their final destinations, including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago. In compliance with regulatory requirements, Air Peace immediately offered the affected passengers a full refund of their tickets.

The airline disclosed that while some passengers accepted the refund option, others voluntarily requested to be rerouted through Barbados to their final destination, noting that Nigerian passport holders do not require transit visas to travel through Barbados to Jamaica and beyond. Based solely on this voluntary request, Air Peace facilitated the rerouting. In total, 42 passengers freely and expressly have their tickets rerouted through Barbados to their final destinations. No passenger was forced, coerced, or compelled to travel to Barbados.

“Due to an unforeseen operational delay, the passengers arrived in Barbados later than scheduled and consequently missed their onward connections. Unfortunately, the onward tickets originally purchased were not honoured by the airline with whom they intended to travel with. This refusal by the airline to airlift the passengers left them stranded in Barbados..”