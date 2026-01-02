Abiodun Signs Ogun’s N1.669 Trillion 2026 Budget into Law

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has signed the N1.669 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, marking another milestone in the state’s fiscal planning and development drive.

The governor had on December 3, 2025, presented the Appropriation Bill – tagged the “Budget of Sustainable Legacy” – to the Ogun State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, was witnessed by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, principal officers and members of the Assembly, as well as members of the State Executive Council.

Speaking after assenting to the bill, Abiodun assured that his administration would commence immediate implementation of the budget to ensure improved performance in both revenue generation and expenditure.

He noted the 2026 budget represents a significant leap in the state’s financial profile, recording a 58 per cent increase over the 2025 budget of N1.054 trillion.

“We are excited that Ogun State is making progress. This time last year, we signed into law an appropriation of about N1.054 trillion. This year, we are signing into law an appropriation of N1.669 trillion, which represents a 58 per cent increase over the 2025 budget,” the governor said.

Abiodun added that implementation would begin immediately after the holidays, with a firm commitment to achieving better budget performance on both the financing and expenditure sides.

He explained that the timely passage of the Appropriation Bill by the House and its signing before the end of the year align with the administration’s tradition of ensuring fiscal continuity, predictability, and effective governance.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Speaker and members of the Ogun State House of Assembly for their diligence and cooperation, describing their swift action as a demonstration of dedication to the service of the state and its people.

“Let me first thank the Speaker and the entire Ogun State House of Assembly for working hand in glove with the Executive. Once we presented the bill, they immediately went to work. They thoroughly interrogated it, engaged all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and did so expeditiously, despite the encroachment of the holiday period,” he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, said the passage of the bill followed rigorous scrutiny by lawmakers to ensure its alignment with the developmental needs and aspirations of Ogun State.

“A lot went into the process of passing this bill. Members worked very hard and tirelessly to ensure that the budget was passed before the end of the year. We thank God that the Governor has now signed it into law before the year ran out,” Elemide said.