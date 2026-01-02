A COLLECTIVE TRIUMPH:Umo Eno wins NEAPS Award, writes MARTINS AKPAN

When Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State stepped forward to receive the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) for Sustainable Development and Community

Empowerment, the moment carried significance far beyond personal acclaim. Conferred at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and presented on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume,

the award symbolised national recognition of a governance philosophy rooted in inclusion,

sustainability and grassroots impact. For many in Akwa Ibom, it was not just a proud moment, it was validation.

Speaking from Uyo shortly after the ceremony, the Deputy Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State

House of Assembly, KufreAbasi Edidem, captured the prevailing sentiment succinctly.

He described the honour as a collective accolade for the people of Akwa Ibom State, whose lives, he said, have continued to improve under Governor Eno’s people-centred leadership.

The NEAPS award for Sustainable Development and Community Empowerment is among Nigeria’s most prestigious recognitions for public service, celebrating leaders whose policies translate into measurable social and economic outcomes. Governor Umo Eno’s selection places

him among a growing cadre of leaders redefining governance as a tool for shared prosperity rather than elite advantage.

According to Edidem, the award reflects the governor’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, grassroots empowerment and inclusive governance—core pillars of the ARISE Agenda that has shaped policy direction since Eno assumed office. “Governor Umo Eno has, within a short time, demonstrated uncommon dedication to

improving the standard of living of our people,” Edidem said. “His focus on empowering

communities, strengthening entrepreneurship and promoting sustainable development has

placed Akwa Ibom on a new trajectory of progress and national recognition.”

At the heart of the governor’s recognition is the ARISE Agenda—an integrated development framework focused on Agriculture, Rural Development, Infrastructure, Security and Education. While the agenda provides a strategic roadmap, its true strength lies in execution and impact.

Under Governor Eno, economic inclusion has moved from rhetoric to reality. Policies designed to stimulate small and medium-scale enterprises, support artisans and traders, and expand access to skills training have helped create pathways for self-reliance across communities. Youth empowerment programmes have focused not only on short-term relief but on long-term employability and entrepreneurship.

These interventions, Edidem noted, have collectively reshaped livelihoods and restored

confidence in governance as a force for good.What distinguishes Governor Eno’s approach is the centrality of community empowerment. Rather than concentrating development in urban centres alone, the administration has emphasised equitable growth across local governments,

ensuring that rural communities benefit from infrastructure, social services and economic

opportunities.

From rural road construction to community-based enterprise support, the focus has been on unlocking local potential. This decentralised approach to development has strengthened social cohesion and reduced disparities, aligning closely with the criteria for the NEAPS award.

For Edidem, the recognition is therefore as much about the people as it is about leadership.

“The award is not only a personal accolade for the governor, but a collective honour for the

people of Akwa Ibom State, whose lives have continued to be positively impacted through

strategic policies in the areas of economic inclusion, youth empowerment, social welfare,

infrastructure and community development,” he said.

Beyond economic initiatives, Governor Eno’s administration has paid deliberate attention to

social welfare. Programmes targeting vulnerable groups, women, youths, the elderly and underserved communities, have helped broaden the benefits of growth.

By integrating social protection into development planning, the government has acknowledged that sustainability is not solely about physical infrastructure but also about human wellbeing. This holistic understanding of development is increasingly recognised as essential for long-term stability and prosperity.

It is this blend of economic pragmatism and social compassion that has earned Governor Eno respect across political and civic spaces.

The Deputy Speaker also used the occasion to reaffirm the Akwa Ibom State House of

Assembly’s commitment to partnering with the executive arm to deliver impactful governance.

This synergy, he said, has been instrumental in translating policy vision into actionable

programmes.

A cooperative relationship between the legislature and executive has ensured timely passage of laws, effective oversight and alignment around development priorities. For Edidem, such collaboration is vital to sustaining the momentum that has earned the state national recognition.

While the NEAPS award is a national honour, its significance is deeply local. For residents of Akwa Ibom, it reinforces a growing sense that their state is on the right path—one defined by accountability, responsiveness and measurable progress.

The fact that the award was presented on behalf of the President underscores its weight within Nigeria’s public service ecosystem. It signals that the federal government recognises and values subnational leadership that delivers results.

In many ways, the award serves as both recognition and responsibility. It affirms the progress made so far, while also raising expectations for the future. For Governor Eno, it is a moment that validates his leadership style but also challenges him to sustain and deepen reforms.

For the people of Akwa Ibom, it inspires confidence that their collective efforts—through civic engagement, community participation and support for progressive policies—are yielding dividends.

As Edidem rightly observed, the honour belongs not just to the governor but to the people

whose resilience and aspirations fuel development. It is a reminder that governance, when anchored on inclusion and sustainability, can attract national recognition while improving everyday lives.

In celebrating Umo Eno’s NEAPS award, Akwa Ibom is also celebrating a model of

leadership that places people at the centre of policy, communities at the heart of development, and sustainability at the core of progress.

The trophy may sit on a shelf, but its true value is reflected in roads built, businesses supported, youths empowered and communities strengthened, living proof that excellence in public service

is measured not by applause, but by impact.

Martins Akpan writes from Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State