Troops Intercept IED Materials, Apprehend Suicide Bomber in Borno

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East (JTF NE), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have arrest a suspected suicide bomber and intercepted materials intended for the manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Borno State.

The arrest followed sustained intelligence-led operations aimed at tightening security around Banki Town in Bama Local Government Area.

The operations were carried out by troops of the 152 Task Force Battalion in collaboration with other security agencies.

According to a statement issued by the Media Information Officer of JTF NE, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the suspect was apprehended at the Banki Central Mosque.

Uba said the individual, identified as Abubakar Mustapha, was found in possession of primed IED components, suggesting an imminent plan to carry out an attack. Preliminary investigations, he added, revealed that the suspect is a native of Bama Local Government Area, stressing that further searches uncovered additional incriminating items linked to terrorist activities.

He is currently undergoing detailed interrogation to determine his sponsors, collaborators and possible connections to terrorist networks operating within the area.

In a related operation, troops stationed at the Cameroon-Nigeria border gate intercepted a Peugeot vehicle transporting six bags of urea fertiliser, a key ingredient commonly used in the production of IEDs.

The vehicle and its contents were immediately taken into military custody.

Subsequent intelligence exploitation led to the arrest of the fertiliser dealer involved in the transaction and the recovery of an additional six bags of urea fertiliser, bringing the total number seized to twelve.

All suspects, along with the recovered items, remain in custody pending further investigation and appropriate legal action.

Troops continue to maintain dominance across their areas of responsibility through aggressive patrols, sustained presence and intelligence-driven operations, aimed at denying JAS/ISWAP terrorists freedom of action and preventing attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

The military assured that the morale and fighting efficiency of troops remain high as operations continue in line with the mandate to restore lasting peace and security in the North East.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property, while urging members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.