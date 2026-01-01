Rivers Explains Reason for Christmas Bonus to Civil Servants

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Rivers State, Dr Honour Sirawoo, has explained that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s Christmas bonus to civil and public servants in the state is an annual ritual targeted at contributing to the welfare of workers.

Sirawoo said the annual N100,000 enjoyed by civil and public servants on the payroll of the state government is a token of appreciation for the dedication to service shown throughout the year.

The Permanent Secretary made this assertion in a letter replying to an earlier letter by the Chairperson of Nigeria Labour Congress ((NLC), Rivers Council, Alex Agwanwor, commending the governor for the gesture, describing it as a demonstration of responsive and worker-friendly governance.

According to Dr. Sirawoo, the governor remains committed to proactive measures that would provide a social safety net for state employees and their families.

He said that the state government views the NLC as, not just a labour union, but a critical partner in the Rivers First development agenda.

“Your public acknowledgement of this continuous gesture further underscores the harmonious relationship between the present administration and the workforce,” he added.

He also stated that “Our workers are our greatest pride. While this bonus serves to brighten the festive season, our long-term goal remains the consistent improvement of the working environment and the welfare of every individual serving Rivers State.”

Meanwhile, the bonus did not please members of the State House of Assembly who were also beneficiaries of the gesture. Although it was gathered that the N100,000 also got to pensioners on government payroll for the third year running.

In a statement signed by Chairman, House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Enemi Alabo George, the lawmakers threatened to return the money to the government, describing it as unsolicited and unapproved gesture.

The letter which was signed on December 30, 2025, the lawmakers acknowledged recipient of the N100,000, noting the money was transferred on the instructions of the Governor Fubara to the personal accounts of members.

“Upon discovery of these unsolicited and unapproved transfers, Honourable Members of the House took immediate steps to formally return the said funds to the account of the Rivers State Government.

“As an institution established by law and guided strictly by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Rivers State House of Assembly maintains that all public expenditures must follow due process, including legislative approval.

“The Governor, since assumption of office in 2023 has consistently drawn from the consolidated revenue accounts of Rivers State without legislative approval despite repeated warnings from the House, judgement of the Supreme Court and in defiance of the Constitution and principles of separation of powers.

“Therefore, with the leave of Mr Speaker and the entire House, I cease this medium to once again draw the attention all staff of the Rivers State Government who connive with the Governor and others to contravene the Constitution and laws of Rivers State to the fact that we have become aware of their unlawful conducts,” George added.