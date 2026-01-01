Remi Tinubu Welcomes First Baby of the Year, Says 2026 Will Bring Peace, Prosperity to Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has described 2026 as a year of abundant peace and prosperity for the Nigerian nation.

Speaking on Thursday during a visit to the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi, Abuja, Mrs Tinubu, accompanied by wife of Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima; Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulieman-Ibrahim and Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, Hajia Mariya Mahmoud among other dignitaries, welcomed the “First Baby of the Year,” a girl born at midnight to 26-year-old first-time mother Adakole Patience. She also celebrated Blessing Oragwu, who gave birth to triplets on the 29th of December 2025—two boys and a girl—after 13 years of marriage, presenting the family with gifts.



“I welcomed The baby of the year, a girl and then visited the triplets, born last month,the mother has waited for 13 years which is wonderful, and another baby boy”.

Reflecting on the significance of the birth, the First Lady expressed gratitude for many Nigerians who made it into the new year.



According to her: “You know, in Yorubaland, they will say, when you have girls, they come with ease. So we believe that this year is going to be a great year for us as a nation, peace in abundance, prosperity in abundance.

“I’m excited because last year was something else. It’s like all of us that made it in to the New Year, we should be thankful… We thank God.”



Mrs Tinubu urged Nigerian women to embrace opportunities with faith and generosity in the new year.

Her words:“Nigerian women are blessed. We are blessed… Nigerian women are very hard working… Whatever they want to do, that they feel God has laid in their hearts they should do it. Never feel that I don’t have money to do business. Just go and do what you feel. Start small, and you will be amazed.



“This year, I tell people, if you want money, you have to sow into the lives of the less privileged… Be generous. It is a year of generosity. Giving should be intentional.”

She directed listeners to her podcast, Daughters of Zelophehad , for a fuller message.