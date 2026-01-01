NLC Vows to Pursue Urgent Wage Review in 2026

•To support govts, politicians with pro-people plans

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will engage governments at all levels in a dialogue to ensure urgent review of workers’ wages in view of the escalating inflation and suffering in the land.

The labour movement also said its mobilisation in 2026 will be both strategic and tactful and that “it will work with and support only those governments and political actors who demonstrate, through clear, pro-people plans and actionable commitments, a genuine desire to uplift the masses from poverty and oppression”.

In its goodwill message to mark the New Year, signed by the NLC president Joe Ajaero, the apex Labour organization, promised to mobilise, and hold every tier of government accountable for the benefit of Nigerians.

In addition, NLC said it intends to leverage on the promises of a more faithful and meaningful engagement from the federal government as pledged by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “secured through our relentless pressure and collective voice.”

In the words of NLC: “We acknowledge this platform and will engage deeply, consciously and patriotically.

“In the light of this, our primary message to workers and indeed, the citizenry, as we step into 2026, is to be vigilant and patriotic.

“On our part, our duty is crystal clear; we must organise, mobilise, and hold every tier of government accountable. We will work with and support only those governments and political actors who demonstrate, through clear, pro-people plans and actionable commitments, a genuine desire to uplift the masses from poverty and oppression,” it said.

NLC said it will reject outright those mercantilistic politicians whose stock-in-trade are empty promises, divisive rhetoric, and policies that decimate living standards of people for the benefit of a parasitic few.

“Our mobilisation in 2026 will be both strategic and tactful for the benefit of the Nigerian nation.

‘Real hope for Nigerians is possible only when burdens are lifted or minimised or are equitably shared, when trust is strengthened and hopes and dreams fulfilled and not betrayed.

“Furthermore, given the escalating inflation and suffering, we demand an urgent wage review as a worker’s income must guarantee life, not mere survival in furtherance of Mr. President’s promise to pay living wages. We shall pursue this with every legitimate means at our disposal,” said NLC.

Regarding security, NLC said that it remained a fundamental right of the citizens, adding the primary duty of any state is to guarantee it and ensure the safety of property.

NLC said it acknowledges the recent successes recorded by government in checking insecurity, but will continue to urge the state to build on the on-going successes as the people are deserving of peace and security wherever they live.

“The government should not look back”, it said.

NLC said the past year has no doubt been challenging as well as exposed the country’s vulnerabilities.

However, it noted that the challenges were not enough to dampen citizens’ resolve to strive for national cohesion through equitable redistribution of wealth and social justice.

“We enter this new year not with naive hope, but with a fortified resolve, strengthened by struggle and clarity.

“The promises of a more faithful and meaningful engagement from the federal government as pledged by the president; His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, secured through our relentless pressure and collective voice, have opened a potential vista for dialogue. We acknowledge this platform and will engage deeply, consciously and patriotically.

“In light of this, our primary message to workers and indeed, the citizenry, as we step into 2026, is to be vigilant and patriotic,” it said.