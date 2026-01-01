NIPR Lauds Uba Sani at 55, Cites Peace Gains, Reforms in Kaduna

• Says flashpoints becalmed, farmers back to fields

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has commended the Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, for what it described as steady, inclusive leadership anchored on democratic values, peace-building and people-focused governance.

In a congratulatory message marking the governor’s 55th birthday, NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, said Sani has consistently demonstrated commitment to pro-democracy ideals, social justice, equity and fairness.

He said the principles have continued to define the administration’s policy direction.

According to Neliaku, the Sani administration’s emphasis on infrastructure renewal, human capital development, healthcare delivery, agriculture, industrial growth and citizen-centred communication underscores a clear understanding that governance must tangibly improve lives and expand opportunities for all.

He particularly highlighted the improved security situation across previously volatile communities in the state, noting the return of farmers to their farmlands reflects effective peace-building strategies and sustained stakeholder engagement.

“The renewed sense of calm in vulnerable areas and the restoration of livelihoods are strong indicators of purposeful leadership and inclusive engagement,” the NIPR president stated.

Neliaku added that Governor Sani’s visible achievements and governance approach informed the institute’s decision to partner the Kaduna State Government to host the 3rd Nigeria Public Relations Week (NPRW) and the 63rd Annual General Meeting of NIPR scheduled for April 2026.

The institute described the partnership as a recognition of Kaduna State’s growing profile as a hub for constructive governance, dialogue and professional engagement under the current administration.