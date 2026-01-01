New Year Message: Gov Otu Reaffirms Unity, Highlights Key Milestones in 2026 

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has called on Cross Riverians to sustain unity and collective purpose as the surest pathway to shared prosperity, declaring that the state’s steady progress is the fruit of inclusive governance and deliberate collaboration.

In his 2026 New Year message entitled: ‘Together, We Flourish,’ the governor expressed profound gratitude to God for life and preservation, noting that many who began 2025 with the state did not live to see the New Year.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Governor Otu reminded the Cross Riverians that from the outset of his administration, he made it clear that governance would be participatory.

“I was not pretentious of having all the answers,” he said, stressing that development could only be achieved through collective effort.

This conviction, he explained, birthed the “Think Cross River” initiative—an attitudinal reorientation project urging citizens to place the state’s interest above personal considerations.

The governor said this philosophy of togetherness informed the constitution of key advisory and governance structures, including the State Elders’ Forum (SEF), the Economic Management Team (EMT), the state Strategic Policy Advisory Committee (SPAC), and the Party Caucus Forum (PCF).

According to him, these bodies were designed to provide both wisdom and technical guidance in steering the affairs of the state.

He commended members of the various bodies for their shared vision and cooperation, noting that his cabinet reflects the diversity of Cross River State.

“Every ethnic nationality, every local government area and every senatorial district is a stakeholder in my administration,” Governor Otu stated, describing the steps as “verifiable indices of an inclusive government”.

Otu said the unity of purpose has yielded tangible dividends, evident in improved livelihoods and visible achievements across sectors.

He said the gains recorded in the past two and a half years are the direct outcome of collective resolve and consistent teamwork.

On agriculture, the governor disclosed that his administration has deliberately repositioned the sector as the backbone of the state’s economy.

He announced the establishment of crop-specific clusters across the state, with rice in Ndok Ogoja, cassava in Odukpani and Obubra, oil palm in Boki and Akamkpa, cocoa in Etung and Ikom, alongside coffee cultivation statewide.

He also revealed that a Value Chain Policy Strategy committee has been inaugurated for cocoa, oil palm and coffee.

To enhance productivity, Governor Otu said 108 three-wheel tractors have been distributed to farmers’ cooperatives, while 100 fishing and commercial boats were provided to riverine communities.

He added that oil palm estates are being repositioned through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), while digital soil mapping has been completed to guide prospective agro-investors.

“We recently performed the groundbreaking for the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in partnership with the African Development Bank,” he noted.

On infrastructure, the governor described the Bakassi Deep Seaport as the state’s most significant economic game-changer.

He recalled that following comprehensive technical studies, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the project with an initial capital outlay of $2.27 billion.

“On December 17, 2025, we received the Certificate of Compliance—the final approval document. We are now counting days to the formal groundbreaking,” he announced.

Governor Otu also revealed that the state has successfully reclaimed ownership of the Tinapa Business and Resort Limited from AMCON after years of inactivity.

He disclosed that discussions are already underway with investors, particularly in agriculture-related ventures, to revive the iconic facility.

The governor urged Cross Riverians to remain united, stressing that togetherness remains the key to sustained progress.

“To come together is the beginning, to stay together is progress, and to work together is success,” he said, wishing the people a prosperous New Year and God’s manifold blessings.

He reaffirmed his commitment to leading a government anchored on unity, continuity and shared prosperity.