Ministry Accredits 5 New ND Programmes for PEFTI

Sunday Okobi

The Federal Ministry of Education, through the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), has upgraded and accredited the special institution, Performing Arts Entrepreneurship Fashion and Technology Innovation (PEFTI), with five new National Diploma (ND) programmes.

This feat was achieved shortly after the institute was recently crowned the “Best Innovation Enterprise Institution in Nigeria” for both the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic sessions, at the prestigious National Tertiary Admissions Per-formance-Merit Awards (NATAP-M) recently at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

PEFTI has been accredited to offer National Diplomas in Business Administration and Management, Fashion Design and Clothing Technology, Mass Co-mmunication, Multimedia Technology, and Music Technology.

According to PEFTI Registrar, Abiola Adenuga, in a statement made available yesterday to THISDAY, “PEFTI has for 21 years remained committed to educating and empowering youths across Nigeria and beyond.

“This upgrade is a testimony to PEFTI’s dedication to quality education, industry-relevant training, and global-standard facilities. It opens even bigger doors for young people to build careers, create opportunities, and shape the future of entrepreneurial and creative industries.”

Launched in 2004, Adenuga stated that the multiple-award-winning PEFTI is located on two campuses-Joy Avenue, Ajao Estate, off Airport Road, Lagos State; and Oyo Road, Coca-Cola/Leventis Area, Ibadan, Oyo State.

