MAPOLY Inaugurates Block-Making Industry, Solar Power System

Authorities of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, led by the Governing Council Chairman, Emeritus Prof. Kamaldeen Balogun, have officially inaugurated Special Students’ Entrepreneurship Practical Projects(SPEsP) executed by the Institution’s Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (MAPCED).

The SPEPs include a 5 KVA solar power system, a multi-point Wi-Fi system installation, and a concrete block-making industry. These projects were executed at the centre during the last academic session by students under the supervision of the Entrepreneurship Directorate, with technical support from industry experts.

At the event, Prof. Balogun emphasised that Nigerian Polytechnics have the capacity to drive the country’s entrepreneurship revo-lution, provided they receive the necessary support from the government and other key stakeholders in the education sector.

Expressing his delight and satisfaction at MAPOLY’s demonstration of its capacity to foster “skills, not just degrees,” as advocated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for polytechnics, Prof. Balogun stated that the governing council remains committed to deploying resources to promote the centre’s production activities, even beyond the institution.

He further assured the people that the polytechnic would strive to ensure the production of high-quality concrete blocks that not only compete with those available outside the institution but also set a standard for other players in the local block-making industry within the state.

Earlier, the Directorate of the Entrepreneurship Centre showcased a documentary to the guests, highlighting the technical training and guidance provided by industry experts, many of whom are alumni of the Polytechnic.

In his remarks, the Rector, Dr. ‘Koye Jolaoso, affirmed the governing council chairman’s position and assured the people that the quality and scope of projects executed by the centre would be further enhanced and expanded through collaboration with other departments, particularly the School of Mechanical Engineering, where block-making machines are also being fabricated.

Delivering the welcome address, the Director of the Centre, Dr. Olabisi Baiyewu, expressed gratitude to the governing council chairman and the polytechnic management for supporting the students’ entrepreneurship initiatives. He highlighted that the centre is committed to repositioning the institution as a reference point for pragmatic entrepreneurship education in Nigeria.

He further stated that the operational model established at the centre positions it as a potential source of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the polytechnic.

Dr. Baiyewu added: “I am pleased to inform you that the Special Entrepreneurship Projects being commissioned were undertaken by our students, particularly those from the School of Engineering, who executed the solar power system; the School of Environmental Sciences, who handled the block-making project; and the School of Computer Science and Computer Engineering, who undertook the Wi-Fi installation project, all under the guidance and technical training of industry experts, many of whom are our alumni.”