HEWAN Wants Rapid Response on Highways to Reduce Road Crash Deaths

Ayodeji Ake

The Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) has expressesed deep concern over the persistent loss of lives and rising cases of severe injuries resulting from road crashes across the country, many of which are worsened by weak, delayed, or absent emergency response systems.

HEWAN commiserated with the families of the British-Nigerian two-time unified world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, and his friends who sustained severe injuries and tragically lost their lives on Monday, following a fatal motor accident along the Ibadan Expressway. The association said it shared in the grief of all bereaved families and prays that the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.

While road traffic crashes remain a major public health challenge, HEWAN noted with concern that many fatalities and long-term disabilities occur not only because crashes happen, but because victims fail to receive timely rescue, pre-hospital care, and definitive medical attention.

HEWAN therefore, called on the federal government to urgently establish ambulance points on major highways nationwide, particularly on accident-prone routes, to ensure rapid emergency response. These ambulance points should be properly equipped and manned by trained personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

As a body of health writers committed to saving lives, HEWAN insisted that functional highway ambulance services are no longer optional but essential. Many lives lost on Nigerian roads could have been saved with quicker access to emergency care, as strategic placement of ambulance points would significantly reduce response and evacuation times.

In addition, HEWAN urged the federal government to commence the training and deployment of first responders along all major highways to stabilise crash victims before transportation to the nearest health facility for further treatment.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum also has a critical role to play in strengthening emergency response systems across states, as road traffic crashes continue to claim thousands of lives annually. Many fatal incidents become tragedies due to delayed or completely absent emergency intervention.

By jointly prioritising highway emergency care, state governors can coordinate investments in well-equipped ambulance services, strategically located trauma response units, functional toll-free emergency numbers, and trained first responders. A harmonised approach would ensure that accident victims receive prompt medical attention regardless of the state in which a crash occurs.

Strengthening emergency response along highways is a cost-effective public health intervention that saves lives, reduces long-term disability, and eases the burden on families and the healthcare system. Rapid evacuation and early medical care significantly improve survival outcomes.

HEWAN also drew attention to systemic challenges within the health sector and urges the government to urgently resolve the prolonged health workers’ strike, which continues to undermine emergency care and overall healthcare delivery. An efficient emergency response system cannot function optimally without available, motivated, and adequately supported health professionals.

As health journalists committed to public wellbeing, HEWAN reiterated that saving lives after road traffic crashes is a public health priority and calls on government, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, emergency agencies, and health authorities to act decisively to improve highway emergency response and restore a functional healthcare system capable of responding when lives hang in the balance.