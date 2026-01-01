Fans Hail Kennyblaq as ‘The Greatest Showman’ After Second Onikan Stadium Sell-Out

Nigerian comedian Kennyblaq has once again demonstrated his pull as a live performer after selling out the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, for the second time with his Reckless Musicomedy Festival.

The event, which drew an estimated crowd of over 20,000 fans, marked a rare back-to-back sell-out at the historic Lagos venue, reinforcing Kennyblaq’s growing reputation as one of the country’s most bankable comedy acts.

Kennyblaq’s performance combined stand-up comedy, live music, sound effects and audience interaction, a format that has become his signature and sets him apart in Nigeria’s live entertainment space.

The festival also featured a strong showing from the comedy community, with performances by Destalker, Josh2Funny, Remote, Ajele, Larry J, SLK, Phronesis, MC Bob and Shortcut, among others.

On the music side, veteran DJ Jimmy Jatt headlined the DJ sets, supported by the Maze x Mxtreme crew, DJ Smallz and DJ Wayward. Live performances came from Nasboi, Akpororo, Segun Johnson, Bidemi Olaoba, African China and Terry G, keeping the audience engaged late into the night.

Hype men, including Toby Shang, Do2dtun, Emmyblaq, Voltage of Hype, Whiteman Poco and Slimcase, also appeared, contributing to the high-energy atmosphere that characterised the event.

Produced by Unicmade Entertainment in partnership with Mashbox, the festival signals Kennyblaq’s expanding influence in Nigeria’s live entertainment scene and raises expectations for the future of the Musicomedy franchise.