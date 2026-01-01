AltBank Supports Teachers as Nigeria Confronts Deepening Classroom Crisis

Kayode Tokede

In a direct response to the declining access to trained educators across Nigeria, The Alternative Bank (AltBank) has partnered with the Busayo Ademuyiwa Foundation (BAF) to host the 2025 BAF Teachers’ Conference in Lagos. The concentrated, one-day intervention was designed to strengthen the capacity of frontline educators. The event delivered hands-on training to hundreds of primary and secondary school teachers drawn from underserved communities across the country.

“The people who hold up Nigeria’s education system don’t need applause, they need backup,” said Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director (South) at The Alternative Bank. “We see this platform as critical infrastructure. Equipping a teacher with the right tools and support is the most direct path to long-term national productivity.”

The conference aligns with The Alternative Bank’s HEART Strategy, a long-term investment thesis focused on Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Technology. Under this framework, the Bank continues to deploy capital and partnerships into scalable solutions targeting Nigeria’s most underserved sectors. Beyond its involvement with BAF, AltBank recently co-launched the Women in Tech Scholarship in partnership with Utiva, a nationwide initiative providing digital and business skills to women entrepreneurs in rural and peri-urban communities. The program is already showing early traction in reducing the gender gap in tech participation, while equipping recipients with tools to scale income-generating ventures.

“The challenge in Nigeria’s education sector is execution, not awareness,” said Demola-Adeniyi. “This partnership is part of a broader operational strategy to find the pressure points, inject support where it changes outcomes, and back it with measurable value. Our role is catalytic, not just financial.”