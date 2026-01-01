Akpabio Drops Defamation Suits Against Akpoti-Uduaghan,Others, Cites Priest’s Call for Peace at New Year Mass

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all defamation lawsuits instituted against several individuals, saying he was personally moved by a sermon delivered during a New Year Day Mass.

Akpabio made the announcement on Thursday at the Sacred Heart Parish, Uyo, where he disclosed that he had filed nearly nine court cases against persons he accused of defaming and maligning his character.

According to him, the message of peace preached by the parish priest struck a deep chord, prompting a rethink of his decision to pursue the litigations.

Akpabio said: “I had almost nine cases in court against some individuals who defamed me, who lied against me, who slandered my name.

“But as I listened to the priest, I suddenly realised that he was speaking directly to me.

“So, I hereby direct my solicitors to withdraw all the lawsuits against them.”

In his homily, the Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Parish, Aka, and Vicar-General of the Catholic Diocese of Uyo, the Very Reverend Father Donatus Udoette, emphasised peace as the greatest need of mankind.

He urged parishioners to forgive and let go of past grievances.

He said: “You have to let go of the past, no matter what it was. All of us carry some luggage of pain and hurt. You have to let go if you want to move on.”

With the directive, the Senate President has brought to an end all pending defamation-related legal actions, signalling a gesture of reconciliation and a fresh start at the beginning of the new year.

Akpabio’s decision to withdraw all pending defamation suits comes against the backdrop of a series of highly publicised legal and political disputes involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, which had drawn national attention and intensified debates around free speech, gender, power and accountability within Nigeria’s political space.

The rift between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan became prominent following sharp exchanges which led to her suspension as the Kogi Central senator who openly criticised Akpabio over the action taken against her by the Senate.

In response, Akpabio and his allies turned to the courts, filing multiple defamation suits against Akpoti-Uduaghan and other individuals who echoed or amplified the claims.

The legal actions, estimated to be close to nine in number, sought retractions, apologies and substantial damages, and were widely seen as a test case on the limits of political criticism and dissent in Nigeria’s democracy.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, on her part, maintained that her statements were made in the public interest and constituted legitimate political expression, vowing to defend herself vigorously in court.

Civil society groups, media organisations and rights advocates weighed in, with some warning that the lawsuits could have a chilling effect on free speech, while others argued that public office holders also deserved protection from false and damaging allegations.

As the cases progressed, they became emblematic of deeper tensions within the political class, reflecting struggles over power, reputation and accountability.

Akpabio’s sudden decision to withdraw all defamation suits, citing a New Year sermon on peace and forgiveness, therefore marks a significant turning point.

The development had effectively closed a contentious chapter that had dominated headlines and legal discourse, and raising expectations of de-escalation and reconciliation in Nigeria’s often combative political arena.