Abiru Backs Tinubu’s Reforms, Vows Deeper Grassroots Empowerment in 2026

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





As Nigerians usher in the New Year, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has expressed confidence in the country’s economic direction.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions, said the early signs of recovery were beginning to emerge from ongoing reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In his 2026 New Year message to constituents and Nigerians at large, Abiru called for sustained public support for the federal government’s policies.

He stressed that the reforms were laying the foundation for economic stability, inclusive growth, and long-term prosperity.

Abiru, who is the Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum, said the new year provided an opportunity to consolidate gains already recorded, deepen grassroots empowerment and expand opportunities for young Nigerians, whom he described as vibrant, innovative and enterprising.

“This year presents an opportunity to consolidate on the gains already recorded, deepen grassroots empowerment, and expand pathways for our youth to thrive,” Abiru said.

The federal lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to championing policies that promote economic stability and inclusive growth.

He assured Nigerians that development under his representation would reach every ward, community, and household across Lagos East.

At the national level, Abiru noted that encouraging indicators were beginning to surface, driven by far-reaching reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and positioning the country for sustainable growth.

He said, “I urge Nigerians to continue to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as it implements critical policies to strengthen the economy, improve infrastructure, expand opportunities and secure a more prosperous future for all.”

Beyond the economy, the Senator emphasised national unity as Nigeria’s greatest strength, urging citizens to embrace dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect despite differences in opinion, background or belief.

According to him, Nigeria’s diversity remains a powerful asset that can be harnessed through cooperation to overcome challenges and build a more inclusive, just and forward-looking nation.