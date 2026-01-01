2025: Year of Mixed Fortune for APC

2025 was a year of mixed fortune for the All Progressives Congress. From sacrificing its then National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje to the defection of no fewer than seven governors from the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party. Adedayo Akinwale reports.

In June, 2025, the former Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje resigned his position as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on health grounds.

Checks however revealed that he was forced to resign by the presidency. His sudden resignation created palpable anxiety and shock at the national secretariat of the party.

Initially, the development also created serious uncertainty and anxiety as secretariat staff were seen discussing the development. Many reasons were adduced to justify his ouster.

While some argued that it was the incident of the protests during the APC North East zonal stakeholders meeting held in Gombe State over the exclusion of the name of Vice President KashimShettima in the endorsement of Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, others claimed that the alleged racketeering in the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council primary election was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

But one of the major reasons was the adoption of African Democratic Congress (ADC) by major opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 elections.

As at then, the belief in the presidency was that Ganduje had to go to ensure the seamless defection of the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator RabiuKwankwaso into the ruling party. With Ganduje at the helm of affairs in APC, it would be very difficult for Kwankwaso to return to the ruling party. It was based on this premise that Ganduje’s exit was widely seen as a deliberate gesture to smoothen the path for the return of Kwankwaso to the APC, potentially neutralising northern opposition and strengthening Tinubu’s 2027 base.

Surprisingly, up till this moment, Kwankwaso is yet to defect into the ruling party, though he hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

Be that as it may, Ganduje’s exit made way for the North Central who had been clamouring for the return of the position to the zone. In that regard, former Minister of Humanitarian affairs, NentaweYilwatda, emergef as new National Chairman, at the party’s 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The party’s national legal adviser and deputy national secretary, were elected by consensus. The meeting also extended the tenure of zonal, State, council and ward executives until December 31, 2025.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party also heaved a sigh of relief after escaping dissolution following the leadership change. Initially, it was speculated that the party might be heading for a mid term convention to fill the vacant position before the appointment of Yilwatda.

Also, during the APC summit on Renewed Hope Agenda held at the Banquet hall at the Presidential Villa in May, which was basically meant to appraise the performance of Tinubu two years after he assumed office and what lies ahead for the party and the country later turned to endorsement of Tinubu’s second term.

Although some achievements of the Tinubu administration were reeled out by the governors, ministers and the leaders of the National Assembly at the summit, the various challenges facing the country were also acknowledged.

But unlike many battles Tinubu had to fight in 2023 against some cabals in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari who covertly and overtly worked against his ambition, the party’s ticket was handed over to him on a platter of gold even though the 2027 election is still a bit far away.

To the APC apparatchik, they were convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the President had indeed done well and deserved to contest for another term in office, even though the 2027 elections are more than one year away. They wasted no time in adopting him as the sole candidate of the party come 2027.

Setting the ball rolling at the summit was the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma who revealed that APC governors at their recent meeting expressed satisfaction on the midterm performance of the President.

“We have made the resolution of these governors that the president be adopted as our flag bearer for the 2027 presidential election, for the second time in office. That the governors produced by All Progressive Congress are hereby charged to take responsibility to manage federal government policies, occupy the political space in their domains and take responsibility for winning all elections in their states,” he had said.

Without wasting time, Uzodinma moved a motion that Tinubu be adopted as the party’s candidate in 2027, and the motion was seconded by the Governor of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani.

While the growing influence of ADC led by former Vice President AtikuAbubakar, former Senate President, Senator David Mark, former Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, former Minister ofTransport, RotimiAmaechi continues to grow, Tinubu launched a counterattack by recruiting more governors from the opposition party, the PDP.

For instance, Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Rivers state, Sim Fubara, Governor of Akwa Ibom state, UmoEno, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and DuoyeDiri of Bayelsa State at various times defected to the APC.

The ruling party has also launched another e-registration of members nationwide. The party described the move as another bold step towards modernizing, digitizing, and updating its membership register.

The party also recently organized a Train-the-Trainers Workshop in Abuja for the party’s State and FCT Chairmen, as part of the electronic membership registration exercise.

Similarly, the ruling party also established The Progressive Institute (TPI), an official Think Tank as well as the Intellectual Resource Centre of the APC. It undertakes research and capacity training on leadership, good governance, political party management, development, public policy, democratization as well as other emerging national and relevant international issues.

With political activities taking a full swing in 2026, the APC apparatchik has already rolled up their sleeves to slug it out with the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.