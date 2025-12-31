Yuletide: Orphanages, NYSC, Communities Cheer as Tony Elumelu Donates Rice, Beans in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





The joyous Yuletide atmosphere in Delta State has been further electrified by philanthropy icon and Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Dr. Tony Elumelu, with his donation of 2,000 bags of parboiled rice and 200 bags of beans to various groups and communities in the state.

Beneficiaries of Elumelu’s end-of-the-year gesture included orphanages in Delta’s capital territory of Asaba, Okpanam, and Aniocha North Local Government Area.

Others were National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the federal nursing college in Atea, Onicha-Ugbo and Onicha-Olona communities, as well as Elumelu’s hometown of Onicha-Uku.

Some women groups, local security operatives, non-indigene residents, Christian bodies, including Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and traditional rulers, were adequately captured in the Elumelu Yuletide humanitarian project.

While rations for the orphanages were taken to the different homes earlier yesterday by a team led by the donor’s aide, Mr. Abdul Ramon, the general distribution to the beneficiaries took place at the country home of Dr. Elumelu in Onicha-Uku, which became a beehive of sorts with the gathering of the representatives of the various beneficiaries.

For several years now, Elumelu, who also chairs the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and Heirs Holdings, has made the food relief for his people and numerous families far and near a much-sought-after annual project.

It was a flurry of joyful expressions of appreciation from individuals and groups as the items were distributed and ferried away.

Beneficiaries hailed and prayed for the Elumelu family, which they described as a firm pillar of support for practically all segments of society that were regularly touched by their uncommon spirit of generosity.

Provost, Federal Medical College, School of Nursing, Dr. Mariah Olise, commended Elumelu, his wife Dr. Awele Elumelu, and the entire Elumelu family of Onicha-Uku for their humanitarian gestures.

Speaking on behalf of the management, staff, and students of the college, Olise said, “On behalf of the staff, students, and the entire college, we commend the Elumelus for this empowerment.

“Dr. Tony Elumelu has always been our great benefactor. He has been of great support to us many times. Whenever we reach out to him for assistance, he never hesitates to give us a helping hand. We deeply appreciate this gesture, and we will always remember him in our prayers.”

Similarly, Matron of Great Saints Orphanage, Issele-Uku, Mrs. Florence Mmakwe, said her joy knew no bounds when the orphanage was again included in the list of beneficiaries of the Elumelu’s largesse.

Other beneficiaries, including non-indigenes in Onicha-Uku, also echoed the songs of gratitude to the benefactor.

Chief Steve Osakwe, Mr. Lambert Amaefule, and Mr. Jude Onwenna said they were overjoyed by the consistently compassionate gesture of the Elumelus locally and internationally.

Amaefule stated, “Today, I am very happy. Before a person can do something this great for his and other communities, you know for sure that the person has a good heart. I pray that God will continue to bless him and his family.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the local government, Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Mr. Emma Chinye, commended the philanthropist for his kindness.

Flanked by the head of the Elumelu kindred, Diokpa Okonji Elumelu, the local government chairman said, “I am receiving these items on behalf of my local government, particularly the three major communities of Onicha-Uku, Onicha-Ugbo, and Onicha-Olona. Today, happiness is written boldly on the faces of our people. This is not just food; it is hope.”

Chinye commended other illustrious sons and daughters of Aniocha North for consistently uplifting the local government by attracting worthwhile development to their respective communities.