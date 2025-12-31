  • Wednesday, 31st December, 2025

Yelutide: FERMA Begins Rehabilitation of Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Worried  by the dilapidation state  of the Ilorin- Ogbomoso highway, the management of the  Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA,) has started the   rehabilitation works on the road in order to ensure the  safety and ease movement during the festive period.

The NEMA  officer in charge of the Kwara State,   Lukman Shola Onimago, dropped the hint to newsmen in Ilorin during the inspection of the ongoing work on the  highway.

The rehabilitation work is being handled by the Kwara State Office of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency under the Operation Connect Your Destination programme.

Onimago advised motorists to drive carefully and protect government infrastructure.

He stated  that  public facilities are meant for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He explained that the rehabilitation is being carried out under FERMA’s annual programme tagged, “Operation Connect Your Destination,” which is implemented nationwide during the yuletide season.

According to him, the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at ensuring safe and motorable road networks across the country.

 Onimago added that the agency is currently patching potholes and repairing critical failed sections of the Ilorin–Ogbomoso Road to reduce road crashes and ensure smooth travel.

He stressed that the objective of the exercise is to ensure that road users reach their destinations safely, especially during the busy festive period.

Most of the road users of the road who spoke with newsmen yesterday lauded the NEMA gesture.

They said that the rehabilitation would go a long way in reducing carnage on the road.

They also opined that the rehabilitation of the road would assist the economic development of Ilorin and Ogbomoso axis. 

They, however, urged the agency not to abandon the rehabilitation stating that the agency should ensure the full completion of the road so as to bring new lease of life to the residents of the two towns.

