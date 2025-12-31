WHO PICKS BAUCHI APC GUBER TICKET?

Bauchi State is historically known for its political volatility. The roots of it could be traced to the pre-independence era when Sa’adu Zungur, Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa and Aminu Kano formed one of the pioneer political organisations in the Northern region, the Bauchi General Improvement Union (BGIU), and the Bauchi Discussion Circle (BDC), to create political awareness especially as it related to freedom when the nation marched towards independence. Since then, Bauchi has remained not only visible on the nation’s political map but also strategic for the political voltage it generates and the impact it has on other states whenever there are elections.

Little wonder therefore, that pundits and indeed politicians follow political developments in the state at times like this when elections are around the corner. And interestingly, like in the past, given the political actors already in the trenches, the game promises to be tough in 2027. What is apparent is that three political parties are to be watched in the forthcoming elections. The ADC, APC and PDP. While the ADC is working on its structure across the state, the ruling PDP is searching for what Governor Bala Mohammed once described as a loyal party man to be given the party’s flag to fly in 2027.

For the APC, high wire politicking never ceased even after the 2023 elections outcome and the judicial contests that followed. With former education minister Adamu Adamu’s withdrawal from the limelight and the yet unofficial exit of the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 governorship election, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, the permutations and variables in the APC’s equation have significantly varied. The contest is now mainly between Mohammed Ali Pate, Yusuf Tuggar, Shehu Buba and Bala Wunti.

Both Pate and Tuggar are members of the Tinubu cabinet. While the former holds sway in the health ministry, the latter is in the foreign affairs ministry. Tuggar was a former member of the house of representatives. A former special assistant to former governor Isa Yuguda, Shehu Buba is currently the senator representing Bauchi south.

Bala Wunti had an extensive career at the NNPCL and held key positions including the chief upstream investment officer, at different times MD of PPMC and NAPIMS and the Chief HSE Officer. He was noted to have made reforms in the oil and gas industry while also being a fellow of major energy institutes. After retirement, Wunti remains a significant figure in the global energy sector with focus on public service, technology and youth.

Many factors will determine the success or otherwise of these APC 2027 governorship ticket contenders in Bauchi State. A candidate’s ability to lobby party leaders in Abuja and Bauchi as well as convince delegates to get their votes is one major factor. Another factor is a candidate’s likelihood to win the general election. The primary election is only the first phase of the electoral process. Thus, winning the primary election without the electoral capital needed to win the general election is only an exercise in futility.

Therefore, both leaders and delegates of the APC must note that the buck stops with the electorate. At the polls, candidates of other parties will also be on the ballot paper for the electorate to decide who gets declared winner and returned elected. Of course, the electorate will only consider a party’s candidate who is most qualified with the experience needed to move Bauchi State to a higher level of development.

Mukhtar Jarmajo,

Misau, Bauchi State