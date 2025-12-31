Terrorists Migrate to Communities as US, Nigerian Military Airstrikes Pound Identified Enclaves

Alex Enumah and Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has acknowledged growing intelligence indicating that terrorist factions are relocating into local communities as a result of sustained military pressure on identified enclaves by Nigerian forces, supported by United States airstrikes.

The military said it is closely monitoring the situation, noting that reports of armed elements moving into some communities under the guise of other groups are being treated with utmost seriousness.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said intensified counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency campaigns across the country had significantly weakened terrorist networks over the past year.

According to him, between January and December 2025, security forces arrested 4,375 enemies of the state, while 1,616 terrorists and their family members surrendered.

Within the same period, troops rescued 2,336 victims abducted by criminal and terrorist groups.

General Onoja explained that increased air and ground operations have forced surviving terrorists to flee their strongholds,/prompting attempts to blend into civilian populations.

“Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance assets are actively monitoring terrorist movements across various operational theatres,” he said. “Several movements have been identified and are currently being tracked.”

He assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), working alongside other security agencies, have intensified proactive measures to prevent fleeing terrorists from infiltrating or destabilising communities.

The military spokesman urged citizens to remain calm but vigilant, and to cooperate fully with security agencies by promptly reporting suspicious movements or activities in their areas.

“The Defence Headquarters remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and to upholding national security,” Onoja said. “Our troops and other security stakeholders are determined to deny terrorists, insurgents, bandits and kidnappers freedom of action across the country.”

Highlighting operational achievements, he said troops neutralised several high-profile terrorist commanders and their lieutenants during the year, significantly degrading the operational capacity of various groups.

Despite the risks, hardships and prolonged separation from their families, Onoja said personnel of the Armed Forces have remained steadfast in protecting lives, property and Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He added that ongoing operations combine both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to address evolving threats and to create a secure environment for economic and social activities to thrive.

Commending the courage and professionalism of troops involved in the operations, the DHQ reaffirmed its commitment to their welfare, assuring personnel that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyode, also assured troops that their welfare remains a top priority as the nation enters the new year, stressing that the military would intensify efforts against terrorism and other criminal activities in 2026.

In a related development, the DHQ disclosed that troops of Operation Delta Safe thwarted oil theft and related crimes valued at over N8.9 billion during the same period.

The operations led to the recovery of large volumes of stolen crude oil and refined products, as well as the destruction of more than 500 illegal refining sites.

The military reiterated its appreciation for the resilience and patriotic zeal of its personnel, maintaining that their dedication to defending the nation’s territorial integrity continues to yield tangible results.