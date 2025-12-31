Starfield College Counts Gains of 2025, Organises Xmas Party

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Director of Studies (DOS), Starfield College Fagba, Lagos, Mr. Chris Eigbe, has stated that the school organises annual Christmas carol and party for students, parents and staff to thank God for a successful academic year; loyalty and performance of the teachers and parents’ patronage.

Speaking at the 2025 annual Christmas carol and party, Eigbe said that the event was also to appreciate God for His grace, favour and protection.

He said that the school started organising the party since 2014, adding that the occasion brings the college management the children, staff and parents together to celebrate and unwind after going through rigours and successful academic sessions.

Eigbe noted that students of the college performed well in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and are in various universities.

In her remarks, the Principal, Mrs. Sara Oyinloye, said the school is celebrating two things, Christmas and the end of a successful academic sessions with outstanding students’ performance.

“Christmas is in the air and students and parents can feel. We want to thank God for the success recorded in 2025 and thus, we need to celebrate together as one big family.

“The presence of parents is an indication that we are one family and they are happy with the college because of their children’s performance. We want to assure our parents that we will continue to give our best to the children. They are the reason we are here,” Oyinloye said.

A parent, Dr. Ziza Senewo, said that her children always look forward to the annual Christmas party and Carol.

“The school is doing well. It is good to bring together parents, the children and staff to celebrate Christmas together. You can see that the children and parents are having great fun,” Senewo said.

The event featured a raffle draw where parents and students won prizes like deep freezer, water dispenser, standing fans, yams, plantains, cooler, oil, sandwich maker and bags of rice.