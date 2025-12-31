Stakeholders Call for Urgent Intervention as Bandits Ravage Mineral-Rich Kogi Communities

. Group urges govt to help release 70 captives in bandits’ den

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja and Sunday Ehigiator

Stakeholders from Bunu District in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State have raised the alarm over escalating insecurity in the area, revealing that no fewer than 21 out of the 40 communities in the district have been attacked by bandits.

The stakeholders, under the umbrella of the Bunu Development Association (BDA), Bunu Initiative Generation (BIG), Bunu Students Association, Women Development Union and other groups, staged a protest in Lokoja yesterday to draw attention to what they described as a worsening humanitarian and security crisis in the mineral-rich region.

Bunu Kingdom, which is endowed with at least 19 solid minerals in commercial quantities spread across its communities, has in recent months come under sustained attacks, resulting in killings, kidnappings, and mass displacement of residents.

Addressing journalists during a press conference, President of the Bunu Development Association, Pastor Kolawole Johnson, disclosed that over 60 persons from the affected communities are currently in the custody of kidnappers.

He described the situation as dire, noting that what began as isolated attacks had now degenerated into coordinated and persistent violence.

“Bunuland, a peaceful agrarian region in central Nigeria, is currently facing a grave and escalating security and humanitarian crisis. What started as sporadic attacks has evolved into sustained violence marked by killings, kidnappings, terror raids and the forced displacement of innocent civilians,” Johnson said.

According to him, farmers are no longer safe on their farmlands, travelers are routinely abducted along major routes, and women, children and the elderly are fleeing their ancestral homes in fear.

“Entire villages are gradually emptying. This is no longer a local problem. It is a humanitarian emergency and a threat to community survival,” he added.

The BDA president acknowledged efforts by government and security agencies but said the scale and frequency of the attacks showed that current interventions were inadequate.

“Despite efforts by government authorities, many of our communities remain vulnerable and exposed. Public confidence is eroding daily as the attacks persist,” he said.

Johnson appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and security agencies to urgently scale up security operations in the area to halt the activities of the bandits.

He called for the deployment of a strengthened and permanent security presence in flashpoints, improved intelligence-driven operations, humanitarian support for displaced families, medical and welfare assistance for community defenders, and transparent investigation of all reported attacks.

Also speaking, President of the Bunu Students Association, Comrade Friday Aiyegboka, lamented what he described as prolonged neglect of Bunu communities by authorities.

He said the recurring attacks would reduce significantly if the government paid adequate attention to the area and addressed its developmental and security challenges.

Aiyegboka further called for the relocation of the Alape Crop Processing Zone back to Bunu land, where it was originally sited, noting that its absence had worsened economic hardship and unemployment among youths.

The stakeholders urged both the federal and state governments, as well as the international community, to urgently intervene to prevent further loss of lives and ensure the survival of the embattled communities.

Meanwhile, piqued by the incessant attacks and abduction of the innocent people by armed bandits, the Bunu Development Association has appealed to federal and state governments to rescue the entire communities from the jaw of bandits terrorising Bunu land to help release 70 kidnapped victims

The National President of Bunu Development Association, Kolawole Folorunsho made this appeal while addressing journalists in Lokoja .

Folorunsho pointed out that no fewer than 70 people including children are still in captivity of the bandits demanding for millions of Naira as ransom before to their release.

According to him, at least 21 communities have been deserted by the residents following persistent attacks and kidnapping of the people in Bunu land .

He commended the Kogi State government for the quick responses, urging the government to do in preventing attacks and abduction in Bunu land .

The Folorunsho, who clergyman stated that added that stricter measures have been put in place to combat the heinous crimes of the bandits on the people of the area.

He disclosed that the association had earlier warned the traditional rulers on land allocations and leasing to Hausa/Fulani in the area, noting that if any one who disobeys this instruction would forthwith be dragged to court of law.

“We have warned our youths to stay away from criminal activities ,pointing out that the Association is already partnering with State government to deal decisively with anyone caught at a terrorist.

The Secretary of Bunu Development Association, Aroniyo Olubunmi also appealed to the state government to do more for the people of affected communities.

She added that government has done well,saying, however, that people will continue to ask for more