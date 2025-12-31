Presidency Punctures Obi’s Flaunted Leadership Pedigree

.Says his claims should be taken with a pinch of salt

.Describes him as a failed politician who couldn’t govern Anambra effectively for eight years

.Stresses that Tinubu since May 29, 2023 has demonstrated effective leadership anchored in strategic policies and reforms

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has faulted the much flaunted pedigree of former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, while defecting to the African Democratic Congress on Wednesday.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, on Wednesday emphasised that all the claims by Obi at the defection ceremony should be taken with a pinch of salt adding that “only the madman he consults in Onitsha would be comfortable handing over Nigeria to him.”



The Presidency also described Obi as a failed politician who couldn’t govern a small state like Anambra State effectively for eight years.



It also stressed that the importer has never seen anything good in the outstanding achievements in the over two and half years administration of President Bola Tinubu in

restructuring the economy, eliminating wasteful petrol subsidies, andcandiding its dependence on the oil sector.



Full text of the Presidential spokesperson X posting: “I watched as Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, formally joined the ADC after abandoning the party he had used to pursue his ill-fated presidential ambition.



“About three years after the 2023 election, Obi, the wandering politician — who moved from APGA to PDP to Labour and now ADC — still sounded bitter about coming third. He continues to claim he was robbed of victory, even though empirical analyses of the poll showed he could not have won and was fortunate to even emerge third because of the anomalous polling figures recorded for him in his South East region.



“At his event, Obi’s bitterness was evident. What concerned me most were his references to books, professors, and other nations to buttress his belief that he has learnt from the masters and that Nigeria should be entrusted to him because he claims to know the secrets of national development. This posturing should be taken with a pinch of salt, coming from a politician who was an abysmal failure in a small state like Anambra, which he governed for 8 years.



“Because Obi sorely lacks the leadership pedigree, beyond being a successful importer, only the madman he consults in Onitsha would be comfortable handing over Nigeria to him.

“However, Obi’s reasoning is flawed. Nations are not identical, and what worked in Indonesia or the USA may not necessarily work in Nigeria. No leader can move a country forward by simply copying and pasting models from elsewhere. Nations require original thinkers, not copycats. Homegrown solutions are essential for proper development.



“This is precisely what President Bola Tinubu has been doing since May 29, 2023—a fact that Obi is too consumed by animosity and his small-mindedness to acknowledge. In less than three years, the Tinubu administration has restructured the economy, eliminated wasteful petrol subsidies, and reduced its dependence on the oil sector. The administration is focusing on gas development and has attracted both foreign and local investment to the industry. Foreign reserves have risen, and the exchange rate has stabilised. Inflation is decelerating. The administration has also embarked on ambitious road projects, such as the Lagos-Calabar and Sokoto-Badagry superhighways, which Obi and his associates consider impossible. With tax reforms beginning in January, the Tinubu administration is set to harmonise the historically fragmented tax regime, increase the tax-to-GDP ratio, enhance revenue, and boost prosperity. For the past two years and seven months, Tinubu has demonstrated effective leadership anchored in strategic policies and reforms.



“Obi is so blind that he cannot see all these achievements, as he jumped from Labour to ADC, where he will play second fiddle and end up being Atiku’s running mate in 2027, like we witnessed in 2019.”