OOLI Holds Maiden Convocation to Tackle Africa’s Leadership Deficit

Funmi Ogundare

The Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI) recently held its maiden convocation and induction ceremony, as part of efforts to reshape leadership culture in Nigeria and across Africa.

The programme held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, underscored the urgent need for ethical, visionary and development-oriented leadership on the continent.

In his convocation lecture titled ‘Leadership and Economic Development’, Senior Special Advisor on Industrialisation to the President, African Development Bank Group, Prof. Banji Oyelaran Oyeyinka, explained that leadership reform is the foundation for economic growth and national transformation.

He noted that leadership remains the decisive factor in determining the social, political and economic outcomes of nations. He identified Nigeria’s weak institutions, poor execution of policies, predatory governance and overreliance on natural resources as major constraints to development.

According to Oyeyinka, Nigeria continues to suffer from a persistent vision-execution gap, as countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Rwanda, Vietnam, and China have achieved rapid development through disciplined leadership, merit-based governance, and deliberate industrial policies.

He urged Nigeria to strengthen its institutions, embrace value-based recruitment, industrialise agriculture and make sustained investments in human capital.

Oyeyinka also challenged OOLI to consider establishing a Nigerian youth leadership academy to groom future leaders grounded in ethics, competence and public service.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the OOLI board and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who constituted the convocation and induction of graduates, congratulated the inductees. He reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to producing leaders who would prioritise national interest over personal gain.

The Director and Chief Executive Officer of OOLI, General Martin Luther Agwai (retd.), described the institute as a strategic response to Africa’s long-standing leadership deficit.

“OOLI was conceived as a nursery for grooming a new breed of leaders, a hub for practical and experiential leadership training, and a platform for driving development from the grassroots to the global level,” Agwai said.

Deputy Chief Executive of the institute, Prof. Samuel Daramola, assured stakeholders that OOLI would continue to partner with reputable global institutions to deliver world-class, practice-based leadership education tailored to Africa’s unique realities.

Graduates at the ceremony commended the institute for its impact.

Senior Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and a legal practitioner, Seun Aderibigbe, lauded the quality of the training and recommended OOLI’s leadership programme for secondary school prefects. He described the programme as a reflection of Obasanjo’s enduring legacy in leadership development.

Managing Director of Midfield Insurance Brokers Limited, Ambassador Deji Bolusemihi, noted that the institute’s curriculum promotes a new model of Afro-democracy aligned with Africa’s developmental needs. He urged corporate organisations to adopt OOLI’s programmes for leadership renewal.

Another inductee, Prof. Elvis Otobo, applauded the calibre of the institute’s international faculty and Obasanjo’s practical insights into Africa’s leadership challenges.