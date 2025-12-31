Okpara Calls for Value-Driven Shows, Govt Support for Events Industry

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Event promoters and producers have been urged to shift focus from merely staging shows to delivering real value to audiences who pay to attend, as the sustainability of Nigeria’s entertainment industry depends largely on audience satisfaction.

The Chief Executive Officer of All Adams Events, Mr. Austin Okpara, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja by his media handler, Fidel “Castro” Oseghale.

Okpara, who delivered several high-profile productions in 2025, said quality content and a deep understanding of audience expectations are the hallmarks of successful event production.

“Considering the audience for a particular show should be the first consideration, as they are the organic paymasters of any successful outing,” he said. “The people are the original kings of any planned show, and their happiness should never be taken for granted.”

He listed some of his major productions during the year, including ‘Maleke Unchained’ in Benin City, which he co-produced with Smith Oseghale’s 16:Xisten Events, ‘I Go Save Unusual’ in Warri, and the recently concluded ‘Bovi: No Strings Attached’ in Abuja.

According to him, prioritising quality not only enhances audience experience but also elevates the overall standards of event production in the country.

Okpara also encouraged more practitioners to venture into the events industry, adding that it offers vast opportunities for job creation and economic growth.

However, he identified funding as a major obstacle, describing show business as highly capital intensive.

He said: “Producing a live show can be extremely expensive, especially when the brand involved is a huge one.

“Most times, we go out of our way to outdo ourselves, adopting foreign standards just to keep our clients impressed and loyal.”

He therefore called on the government to provide targeted support through funding, grants and the creation of an enabling environment to ease the financial burden on promoters.

According to him, “The government clearly has a role to play in entertainment. They have to do more than they are doing at the moment.”

Okpara added that the entertainment industry remains a significant revenue generator globally.

As 2025 draws to a close, Okpara expressed optimism about the future of the sector, describing the year as productive for his outfit.

He highlighted successful end-of-year events, including the German Machine Concert featuring rapper IllBliss, the MegaHub Grand Opening headlined by I Go Save, Ice Prince and Teni, and the Drip Festival held on December 26 in Benin City.

Okpara said sustaining audience-focused production and high-quality delivery would continue to propel Nigeria’s events industry to greater heights.