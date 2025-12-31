NPFL Chairman, Elegbeleye Eugolises Amokachi on his Birthday 

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, has felicitated ex-international Daniel Amokachi on his birthday, and described him as a role model for the domestic league players.

Amokachi turned 52 yesterday (December 30), and Elegbeleye said that his footprints on the nation’s football are remarkable.

“As one of the home grown players that went to Europe and blossomed, Dan is a worthy ambassador of the domestic league”, the NPFL Chairman said in his tribute to the star famously nicknamed “The Bull”.

Elegbeleye also recalled that the inborn desire to contribute to the growth of the domestic league made Amokachi return to Nigeria to play for Nasarawa United at the end of his European career in 2005.

“Like football stars from Argentina, Brazil and South Africa, the Bull hung his boots in Europe but came back here to inspire the younger generation of players on the pitch when he joined Nasarawa United in 2005.

This is the message we have been preaching to other Nigerian big players. They should come and be an attraction to the NPFL, “concluded Elegbeleye.

Born on December 30, 1972, Amokachi played for a number of European clubs, including Club Brugge of Belgium, Everton in England, and Turkish side, Beskistas.

He also has coached some NPFL clubs like Nasarawa United, Lobi Stars, the defunct FC IfeanyiUbah, and Enyimba, amongst others.