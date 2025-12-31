NAF Airstrikes Eliminate 2,351 Terrorists in 247 Air Interdiction Missions in 2025

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has eliminated no fewer than 2,351 terrorists through sustained, intelligence-led air campaigns conducted across multiple theatres of operation nationwide.

According to official figures, the successes were achieved through 247 Air Interdiction (AI) missions executed in 379 combat sorties, targeting terrorist enclaves, logistics bases, training camps and key mobility routes.

These operations formed part of a broader air power effort aimed at degrading the operational capacity of terrorist and bandit groups.

A statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, noted that the Air Interdiction missions alone accounted for nearly 800 flight hours, highlighting the service’s endurance, reach and growing operational dominance.

He added that the statistics do not include numerous additional missions involving Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), close air support to ground troops and armed reconnaissance.

Beyond the immediate neutralisation of hostile elements, the air interdiction campaign delivered far-reaching operational effects.

Precision strikes disrupted supply lines, severed movement corridors and weakened command structures linking terrorist enclaves across the North-East, North-West and North-Central regions.

These outcomes significantly reduced the freedom of action of terrorist groups, enabled ground forces to reclaim contested areas and improved security in several previously volatile communities.

The statement further explained that the sustained air onslaught led to a noticeable decline in the morale and operational tempo of terrorist and bandit networks, contributing to a measurable contraction of their influence across key threat corridors.

In the Niger Delta, NAF air operations also produced strategic gains in the area of maritime and energy security.

Targeted strikes destroyed hundreds of illegal refining reservoirs, 126 storage tanks and several boats used by oil thieves and criminal syndicates.

These actions weakened the financial lifelines of organised crime, supported improved oil production levels and reinforced national economic stability.

Reacting to the achievements, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, said the results reflected the increasing precision, effectiveness and lethality of Nigerian Air Force operations.

“The outcomes recorded in 2025 underscore the impact of intelligence-driven targeting, improved aircraft availability, enhanced crew proficiency and seamless coordination with ground forces and other security agencies,” he said.

Air Marshal Aneke attributed the improved operational readiness of the Service to sustained support from the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly through investments in modern platforms, personnel welfare, training, infrastructure and enabling policies.

He noted that strong political will and consistent funding have been critical to the NAF’s ability to deliver credible air power in support of national security objectives.

Looking ahead, the CAS assured Nigerians that the Air Force would intensify kinetic operations in 2026 while maintaining strict adherence to Rules of Engagement and International Humanitarian Law.

He stressed that criminal and terrorist elements would continue to face decisive action wherever they operate within the country.

The Nigerian Air Force also reaffirmed that the protection of civilians remains central to its operations, with continuous improvements in intelligence validation, targeting procedures and mission oversight to minimise collateral damage.

Citizens were urged to remain vigilant and to support security agencies with timely and credible information as efforts continue to restore lasting peace, stability and national prosperity.