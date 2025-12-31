Mosque Bombing: Group Decries Channels TV’s  Coverage

Oluwaseyi Adedotun

The Companion, an influential Muslim professional organisation, has condemned Channels Television for what it described as “unprofessional, insensitive and conflict-provoking” coverage of the tragic bombing of a mosque in Maiduguri on Christmas Eve.

In a statement jointly signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Pro-fessor Tunde Akanni, and National Amir, Imam Nojimdeen Jimoh, the group accused the broadcaster of downplaying the gravity of the attack and failing to reflect the scale of Muslim casualties during worship.

The Companion said the incident demanded the “highest level of accuracy, empathy and responsibility,” especially in a period of heightened religious emotion, but expressed shock that Channels Television allegedly “glossed over the specifics” of the attack.

According to the group, such reporting “risks distorting public perception of Nigeria’s security realities,” adding that it undermines the principles of conflict-sensitive journalism as advocated by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and globally accepted media standards.

“This approach goes beyond an editorial lapse. It is a fundamental failure to give a thorough account of events involving the loss of innocent lives in a house of worship. In a volatile environment, journalism must help de-escalate tension, not deepen it,” the statement read.

The Companion further warned that inadequate coverage of such incidents creates an information vacuum that encourages misinformation, resentment and division.

Describing the alleged editorial handling as “reckless and self-serving,” the organisation said Channels Television’s stance contributes to a dangerous narrative that suggests a hierarchy of victims in national tragedies.

“To under-report the targeted killing of Muslims on Christmas Eve is to fail the test of inclusivity and social responsibility. It suggests bias that has no place in a professional newsroom or democratic society,” the statement added.

The group called on Channels Television to issue a public apology to Nigerian Muslims and review its editorial protocols to align with ethical standards.

It also urged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) to engage the station in structured training on conflict-sensitive reporting.

The Companion stressed that the Nigerian media must remain a pillar of unity rather than a platform that inadvertently escalates religious, social or political tension.

As at press time last night , Channels Television had yet to respond to the allegations.