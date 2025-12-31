Lai Mohammed Donates Books to YABATECH Library, Advocates African-led Narratives

Funmi Ogundare

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has donated copies of his book, ‘Headlines and Sound Bites: Media Moments That Defined an Administration’, to the library of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, as part of efforts to promote scholarship, knowledge sharing and historical documentation.

Presenting the books to the rector and management of the college, Mohammed said the gesture was his modest contribution to academic development and formed part of a broader plan to donate the publication to at least 20 tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

He explained that the book was inspired by his belief that Africans must document and interpret their own histories rather than depend on external narratives often shaped by bias, distance or inadequate context.

“Too often, our national experiences are documented by others. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to create our own historical records,” he said.

Mohammed, who served for nearly eight years as Minister of Information and Culture under President Muhammadu Buhari, making him the longest-serving holder of the office, described the book as a record of stewardship. According to him, the publication chronicles major media engagements, policy communications, crises, controversies and key decisions that shaped public perception during the Buhari administration.

He noted that the book was written for students, researchers, media practitioners, public relations professionals, historians and policy analysts, offering a practical, insider perspective on governance and strategic communication.

The former minister also warned of the growing threats of misinformation, disinformation, and fake news, drawing on his experience managing government communication during periods of national security challenges.

He stressed the importance of first-hand information, responsible messaging and proper context in shaping public understanding and preventing panic.

He called on students and young professionals to “critically interrogate narratives, seek factual accuracy and appreciate the power of communication in shaping national history”, adding that knowledge should be accessible for questioning, testing and application.

In his response, the college’s Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, thanked Mohammed for the donation, describing it as timely, inspiring, and intellectually enriching for the college community.

He restated the importance of collaboration between academia and seasoned practitioners, noting that, beyond classroom learning, insights from those who have served at the highest levels of national responsibility are vital for shaping students’ perspectives and aspirations.

Abdul commended the former minister for documenting his public service experience, describing the book as a valuable historical resource that would benefit students, lecturers and researchers in media studies, public relations, governance and national development.

The rector assured that “the publication will be fully integrated into the college’s academic resources, enhancing teaching, learning and research while exposing students to real-life perspectives on leadership, communication and nation-building”.

The Dean, School of Liberal Studies, Mrs. Abosede Ogunnaike, thanked Mohammed on behalf of the governing council, management, staff and students for the donation and his continued engagement with the institution.

She described the visit as highly motivating, particularly for students, and noted that the donation would remain a lasting intellectual legacy. She also commended the rector and management for creating an enabling environment for impactful academic interactions.