In $500m Deal, Heirs Energies Acquires Maurel & Prom’s 20.07% Stake in Seplat Energy

Heirs Energies Limited, one of Africa’s leading indigenous integrated energy companies, has acquired the entire 20.07 per cent equity stake previously held by French energy firm Maurel & Prom S.A. in Seplat Energy Plc, in a transaction valued at approximately $500 million.



The deal involves the purchase of 120.4 million ordinary shares at a price of £3.05 per share and marks one of the largest recent equity transactions in Nigeria’s energy sector. With the acquisition, Heirs Energies strengthens its position as a major indigenous investor in strategic oil and gas assets.

In a statement announcing the transaction, Heirs Energies said the acquisition aligns with its long-term strategy to deepen indigenous participation in Africa’s energy value chain while supporting sustainable energy development and security across the continent.



Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Energies, described the deal as a vote of confidence in Africa’s capacity to own and manage its natural resources responsibly.



“This acquisition reflects our strong belief in Africa’s ability to own, develop, and responsibly manage its strategic resources,” Elumelu said. “It is a long-term investment in Nigeria’s and Africa’s energy future and aligns with our mission to drive energy security, industrialisation, and shared prosperity.”

He added that Seplat Energy has built “a resilient, well-governed platform with compelling long-term prospects,” noting that Heirs Energies is pleased to support the company’s continued growth and value creation.



The transaction was supported by African financial institutions Afreximbank and the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), underscoring what the parties described as growing capacity for African-led financing of large-scale strategic deals.



Heirs Energies is an indigenous integrated energy company operating Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 in the Niger Delta, where it produces over 50,000 barrels of oil per day and 120 million cubic feet of gas per day. The company holds a reserves base of more than 1.5 billion barrels of oil and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas and is a major supplier to Nigeria’s domestic gas market, supporting over 400 megawatts of electricity generation.



Seplat Energy Plc is a Nigerian independent energy company focused on oil and gas exploration, production and gas processing in the Niger Delta. It is listed on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange and is regarded as a key player in Nigeria’s energy transition. As of December 31, 2024, the company reported 2P reserves of 1.043 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with working interest production of 135.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day as of October 31, 2025.