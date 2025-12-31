Imadu Elected Vice President of African Boxing Congress

The inaugural African Boxing Congress (ABC) held in Lagos at the weekend has elected Omonlei Imadu as the Vice President of the continental boxing body.

The election of Imadu who is also the vice president of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), was generally seen as the reaffirmation of Nigeria’s leading role in African Boxing.

The landmark event organised by the Nigeria Boxing Federation witnessed the participation of over 30 countries on the continent.

The congress which held in Lagos State, is a significant milestone towards strengthening governance, unity, and global competitiveness within African boxing.

Solomon Desmond Kargbo (Sierra Leone) was elected president, while Anta Gueye (Senegal) emerged as second vice president. Cyprien Tamo Tamo (Madagascar) will serve as Secretary General.

Other members of the board are: Alaeldin Alfaith (Sudan) Lamptey George (Ghana) Dirang Thipe – (Bostwana) and Awil Gele – (Somalia).

The congress also announced the organization of the first-ever African Boxing League to begin in 2026. The framework for the league was unveiled at a gala-night held at Providence Hotel in GRA Ikeja.

The newly elected president Solomon Kargbo said the board will work assiduously towards achieving the aims and objectives of the continental body in line with the framework of World Boxing.

“This congress is a significant milestone to change the trajectory of the squared ropes sports in the continent. We would implement several programs to support the respective national federations to grow the sports.

” We are creating a new trajectory for African boxers to dominate at the global stage, including the Olympics. These things are achievable with the board we have in place,” Kargbo added.

The vice president Omonlei Imadu said Africa will experience a significant advancement in the squared ropes sports with African Boxing now fully inaugurated.

” I make bold to say that the trajectory is about to change, Africa will experience an exponential growth in boxing like never before, and most importantly I am happy that my beloved nation Nigeria is now the centre of the decision making body in the continent,” Imadu stated.

As part of its resolutions, the Congress announced the establishment of African Boxing headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.